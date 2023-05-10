8 Best Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Products That Save You Money

Laser1987 / iStock.com

There's an implication that if you're buying the store brand version of an item, you might be sacrificing quality to get a lower price. But, that's not always the case.

Walmart's retail warehouse branch, Sam's Club, has their own brand of products called Member's Mark, which make up about 20% of their inventory. Member's Mark products tend to be just as good as name brand items and cost a fraction of the price. Don't spend more money than you have to by switching to these Member's Mark items.

Coffee

With a Starbucks on pretty much every corner, it's no surprise that customers seek out the Starbucks brand of coffee in stores. At Sam's Club, 40 oz. of Starbucks Pike Place Roast will cost you $21.93. However, the Member's Mark Classic Roast goes for $11.98 and contains eight more ounces of coffee than the Starbucks bag. Member's Mark Classic Roast Ground Coffee is made with hand-picked red Arabica beans, which are the same type of beans Starbucks uses in their blend.

Maple Syrup

Pure maple syrup is absolutely delicious--and expensive. Luckily, 32 oz. of Member's Mark Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup sells for just $12.68. It's made from the sap of wild maples and has no preservatives or artificial ingredients. Conversely, Crown Maple Amber Color and Rich Taste Organic Maple Syrup comes in a 25 oz. bottle for $19.23.

Chicken Broth

For $7.98, you can get 6 boxes of Member's Mark Chicken Broth, each with 32 oz. Swanson Chicken Stock comes in a pack of 3 boxes with 32 oz. each. For just a dollar more, you're getting twice the broth from Sam's Club. Plus, Member's Mark Chicken Broth is made from free range chickens, and Swanson's isn't.

Ketchup

Love the taste of Heinz ketchup? So do Sam's Club customers. Yet, they still opt for Member's Mark Grade A Fancy Ketchup, which is $4.98 for a huge 114 oz. of ketchup. One reviewer wrote "After a taste test, we all used this instead of the open Heinz we had." Aside from taste, it's easier on your wallet to buy Member's Mark, since Heinz is $8.98 for 114 oz.

Paper Towels

If you think only name brand paper towels can do the job, think again. The Member's Mark brand of paper towels offers 2-ply, quilted sheets, just like Bounty. However, at Sam's Club, the Member's Mark paper towels have 150 sheets a roll and come in packs of 15 for $19.98. Bounty rolls only have 105 sheets and come in packs of just 12 for $23.48. Reviewers have raved about the quality of the Member's Mark brand, with one saying between these towels and the Bounty brand of towels, "I seriously don't notice ANY difference."

Toilet Paper

When you're buying in bulk like you do at Sam's Club, it can be tempting to just stick with the name brand you know rather than take a chance on a new brand, especially on something so essential like toilet paper. But Sam's Club customers swear that Member's Mark Ultra Premium Soft and Strong Toilet Paper is just as good as Charmin.

Like Charmin, the Member's Mark brand of toilet paper is 2-ply, and reviewers have praised its softness, with one reviewer even saying it was soft enough to remove makeup. Plus, Member's Mark offers 45 rolls with 235 sheets each for $22.98. On the other hand, Charmin offers 32 rolls with 201 sheets each for $25.38. Charmin gives you much less toilet paper for a higher price.

Trash Bags

Member's Mark Power Flex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags come in three scents, and are proven to be two times stronger than the leading national brand. You can snag 200 13-gallon bags for $17.98. Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Trash Bags only have 150 13-gallon bags in their pack and sell for $21.98.

Allergy Medication

For people with allergies, fast relief is key, and Claritin has been known to provide that. However, Member's Mark Aller-itin Loratadine Tablets have the same amount of the key ingredient as Claritin (10mg of Loratadine). Better yet, it's much cheaper. You can buy 400 tablets for $12.23, whereas Claritin comes in packs of 115 for a whopping $31.48.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Products That Save You Money