8 Sam’s Club Frozen Meals You Can’t Miss for February 2024

When you need a delicious, last-minute meal at a low price, you can’t go wrong with the frozen foods section at Sam’s Club.

Stocking your freezer with some of your favorite frozen meals is a great way to save time and money. Sam’s Club carries a variety of frozen meals from different brands, and you can find deals on almost anything for dinner, breakfast and more for the entire family.

But the freezer aisles can also be overwhelming. If you’re looking for quick meals that give you more bang for your buck, try these highly-rated frozen meals from Sam’s Club’s very own private-label brand, Member’s Mark. Keep in mind that prices and availability vary by location.

Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

Price: $9.98

The Member’s Mark Cinnamon French Toast Sticks are the perfect quick breakfast for the busy family, and all you have to do is heat them in the microwave. Each package has 50 French toast sticks.

According to reviewers, these “cook fast and taste like homemade.” Many reviewers recommend cooking them in an air fryer for a bit of extra crisp and skipping the syrup.

Ready to Cook Chicken Wings

Price: 20.98 until Feb. 11

Hosting a Super Bowl party? The 10-pound bag of Member’s Mark Ready to Cook Chicken Wings can go from frozen to the grill or oven in minutes, according to the Sam’s Club website. These wings pair well with your favorite dry rub, spice blends and dipping sauces.

Buffalo-Style Boneless Chicken Bites

Price: $13.48

The 3.5-pound bag of Member’s Mark Buffalo-Style Boneless Chicken Bites is a member favorite. Each piece of rib meat is coated with spicy buffalo-style sauce, but one reviewer on the product page noted “they do well in microwave” while another noted, “they have great flavor — the perfect amount of spice.”

Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

Price: $9.78 until Feb. 12

The Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza comes with two pizzas and is one of Member’s Mark’s most popular gluten-free alternatives. The pizzas come with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses, but you can customize with your favorite toppings.

A customer on Reddit said the pizza came out crispy and flavorful, even going as far as calling it one of the best frozen pizzas they’ve ever had, Eat This, Not That! reported.

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli

Price: $8.48

Made with fresh baby spinach and ricotta cheese, the Member’s Mark Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli includes 10 servings and works well as the main course, side side, appetizer or salad. It only takes minutes to heat up, and one reviewer on the product page noted that “with homemade marinara sauce this equals anything you’d get in a restaurant.”

Chicken Potstickers with Vegetables

Price: $11.48

The three-pound bag of Member’s Mark Chicken Potstickers with Vegetables comes with an astounding 64 dumplings. But they won’t last long. This popular Asian dish is filled with seasoned chicken, cabbage and fried shallots can be boiled or fried — perfect for a quick meal or appetizer.

Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions

Price: $21.98 until March 28

This product has a 4.8-star rating after more than 7,000 reviews on the Sam’s Club website. One reviewer said, “This is the only frozen salmon I will buy. It doesn’t taste super fishy and they’re great portion sizes.” Each bag of Member’s Mark Atlantic Salmon FIllet Portions comes with 2.5 pounds of individually wrapped skinless Atlantic salmon.

Cheesecake Minis, Variety Pack

Price: $17.48

And for dessert, the Member’s Mark Cheesecake Minis Variety Pack comes with a bite-sized selection of 63 cheesecakes in three classic flavors: New York style, caramel chocolate chip and strawberry swirl. On the product page, one reviewer said they’re not only delicious, but make a great presentation at any gathering.

