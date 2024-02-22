8 Side Gigs Perfect for Middle Class Parents and Families

nortonrsx / iStock.com

A side gig offers variety, flexibility and the opportunity to do something you enjoy while earning a bit of extra money. All of these can be considered good things. But for some middle class households, that additional cash is essential to making ends meet and building financial security for the family.

If you’re thinking about taking on a side gig to bolster your family’s finances, here are some hustles worth considering.

Virtual Assistant

One side gig for those looking to work from home is a virtual assistant.

“I’m a virtual assistant and virtual assistant coach who helps moms launch, book out and scale their VA businesses to $5,000 [per month] from home, in flexible part-time hours,” said Breanna Cain of Mom to VA. “The VA industry is perfect for parents because they get to leverage their existing skill set, can work from anywhere, and can work around their kids’ schedules.”

Freelance Writer or Blogger

“Life can be crazy busy with bills, kids’ stuff and all those surprise expenses that pop up,” said Kraig Kleeman, entrepreneur, side gig expert and CEO of The New Workforce and Kraig Kleeman Live. “With work, kids and an endless list of expenses, it’s no wonder many of us are trying to make extra cash without giving up family time.”

One option for busy middle-class parents is to become a freelance writer or blogger.

“In this internet era, words carry a ton of weight,” Kleeman said, “and, if you’ve got a knack for writing, why not make it a side gig? Freelance writing or running your own blog lets you unleash your creativity and pocket some extra cash. You can dish out your parenting tips and DIY tricks to the world.”

Plus, you can set your own hours. This means you can work during naptime or when the house is quiet — such as when the kids are at school or at a friend’s house.

You can get started on a site like Upwork, or you can start networking with potential clients on social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Some freelancers make thousands per month.

Online Tutor or Coach

“As a parent, you’re a pro on everything from math homework to dropping life wisdom,” Kleeman said. “So, why not share that wisdom and make some extra cash? Online tutoring or coaching is a great side gig for parents who want to lend a hand while still being there for their kids.”

Consider your current skill set and go from there. You could make an impact on others while working from home and earning some extra cash. You can make up to $40 an hour.

Online Crafts Shop Owner

“If you’re good at making stuff by hand, why not try setting up shop on Etsy? There’s a whole crowd out there waiting for your handmade candles, quirky jewelry or custom baby blankets,” Kleeman said. “With an Etsy store, you call the shots on your schedule and turn your hobby into cash. Plus, it’s a fantastic way to show your kids the ropes of creativity and entrepreneurship.”

You don’t have to limit yourself to Etsy either. You can always create your own website and set up a shop from there. This will require some marketing, likely across social media platforms, and commitment. But once you’ve got a solid audience going, you could have a lucrative side gig.

You can make $40,000 a year or more with this side job.

Pet Sitter or Dog Walker

If you love animals, you can always get started on a site like Rover watching other people’s dogs or pets. It pays $20 per hour or more, depending on your location.

“Busy families often need someone trustworthy to care for their pets while on vacation or at work,” Kleeman said. “It could be a fun family gig if your kids are into animals. You’ll get plenty of furry cuddles, wagging tails and some sweet extra dough in your pocket.”

Take it one step further by adding some other services, like in-home pet sitting or grooming services. This can boost your earnings while still getting that quality time.

Rental Property Owner

If you own multiple properties, you could always rent out the ones you’re not using to earn extra cash.

“Renting property is a great side gig for parents because you can use the rent you collect for extra income and to build equity in real estate,” said Eboni Dunbar, a middle-class parent associated with RentRedi. “Being a landlord and property manager is fairly easy, as long as you use a good property management software that can pretty much do everything for you.”

Online Notary

If you want to stick close to home and still have time for the kids, you could become an online notary. You’ll need to be commissioned by your state and do some training to get started. From there, you can set your own hours and earn money whenever it best fits your schedule.

“Online notaries can make up to five figures a month, depending on how many hours they can or want to work,” said Pat Kinsel, CEO at Notarize. “It’s an amazing part-time job for parents because it’s flexible, has no travel requirements or physical demands, and can be done from anywhere.”

Public Relations Specialist or Publicist

If you have great interpersonal, problem-solving, communication and writing skills, you might want to consider a side gig as a publicist.

“As someone with a 9-5 and running a business serving as a publicist to many brands, doctors, and celebrities, my side hustle is my niche, which is public relations,” said Courtney Haywood, mother of two and CEO of Courtney Haywood Agency Partners.

Haywood began her agency as a way to stay rooted in the ever-changing world of public relations. Though it eventually took off, she said it helped with small bills at first — like groceries and gas.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Side Gigs Perfect for Middle Class Parents and Families