8 Simple Side Gigs Using Only Your Phone

If you already spend a lot of time scrolling through your phone, you might be interested in improving your finances from the habit. Whether you want to put your professional experience to use or just complete simple assignments, several apps provide opportunities to earn some extra cash doing tasks around your schedule.

Here are eight simple phone-based side gigs you might try out.

1. Earn Cash for Your Media

You might earn cash for recording videos or taking pictures to sell or publish online. For example, you could start a YouTube channel that pays you through ad revenue. The FOAP app lets you earn commissions on picture sales and special rewards for completing missions for major brands.

2. Join Freelance Platforms

Whether you’re interested in creative work, customer support roles or technology gigs, freelance platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr can help you find potential clients. You usually set up a profile highlighting your experience and skills. Depending on the site, customers may reach out, or you might bid on projects.

3. Answer Surveys

Survey apps like SurveyJunkie and Swagbucks offer casual side work answering questions. You get selected for tasks based on the information you provide, and the apps usually pay in points redeemable for cash and other rewards. Some survey apps also reward you for watching videos, playing games or participating in polls.

4. Offer Professional Advice

If you have professional experience or credentials, other people may pay you to give advice via a short online chat, video meeting or phone call. JustAnswer and Clarity FM are a few options to consider. Keep in mind you’ll need to go through a qualification process.

5. Get Paid for Shopping

Using apps to shop or report purchases can easily provide extra cash. For example, Ibotta offers cash back when you shop through eligible local and online retailers. In a YouTube video, financial expert Rachel Cruze explained, “So this app is best used for just getting paid for items that you were already going to buy at a store.” Another option, Fetch, gives you points for simply uploading receipts.

6. Offer Tutoring Services

While some live tutoring platforms require a computer, you could work as a private tutor online through mobile apps such as Skype and Zoom. You’ll just need to pick an area you’re skilled in, such as English or math, and advertise to students and families. An alternative could be using your phone to make educational content for platforms such as Skillshare.

7. Sell Household Items

Decluttr, eBay, Mercari and other selling apps can both provide quick cash and help you declutter your living space. With many of these apps, you list each item at the price you want. However, some have you enter information about items and give you immediate offers.

8. Do Local Gigs

While these opportunities may require traveling, you could download one of several apps to make money doing local gigs. Examples include being an Uber driver, delivering groceries for Shipt, walking dogs with Rover and offering labor services through TaskRabbit.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Simple Side Gigs Using Only Your Phone