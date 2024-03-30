8 Small Kitchen Appliances You Should Always Buy Used

There are times and places when it makes sense to buy something used. If you’re someone who follows frugal living philosophies, most of the time, you find it beneficial to do the research and buy used.

So, how can the average consumer cut corners and save a few dollars? Rethink how you shop for kitchen supplies. If you think it’s time for some “new-to-you” small kitchen appliances, here are some examples of where you might want to buy used so you can save that dough – or earmark it for monthly groceries.

How to Find Used Small Appliances

Check out used-appliance stores first. Try search terms like “secondhand shops for used appliances” and “used appliance stores near me” to see which places appear in search results. You’re more likely to get a warranty from these types of shops.

Look at online marketplaces. You might find “buy, sell, and trade” groups on Facebook, Neighbor, or local community sites.

Browse online stores that sell refurbished appliances. Make sure they offer a money-back guarantee, test period and warranty if you’re buying without trying it out.

Shop for “open box” appliances and save. Many sites – like Target and BestBuy – have a section on their site for these kinds of items and offer warranties for refurbished items.

Ask about “discontinued” or “clearance” appliances at appliance shops and home improvement stores. They or may not have been used. (Do some research online to see why they were discontinued in case there’s a safety issue.)

Small Kitchen Appliances You Should Buy Used

Spend some time comparing prices between popular brands of small kitchen appliances you can buy used versus their “brand new” pricing. You might be able to snag a deal!

Blenders

Coffee makers

Standing mixers: KitchenAid has a certified refurbished program worth checking out.

Air fryers

Hand mixers

Single coffee maker

Food processor: MagiMix has refurbished food processors for sale

Rice cooker

Stay Safe While Buying Used

Always look into a product’s history and recalls to ensure there aren’t safety issues. After all, you are dealing with electronics and could get seriously hurt if a product had an issue or wasn’t properly maintained. Make sure the item you’re buying doesn’t look broken, rusted, and check that it works before you buy it. Understand that you’re assuming risk if the seller doesn’t offer a warranty.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Small Kitchen Appliances You Should Always Buy Used