8 Successful Business Coaches Share Their Ways To Get Your Business To The Next Level

Left to Right: Vishal Jain, Molly Kubes, Brooke Allison Wandling, Kate Toon, Suzy Olivier, LeighAnn Heil, Heather Simpson, Lizzie Vince

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative and unique approaches in businesses have successfully made remarkable changes in the world of business, and getting accompanied by a business coach in the journey of entrepreneurial endeavours can help business enthusiasts succeed in many ways. With the rising numbers of prolific entrepreneurs, business coaching has enabled greater awareness, deeper business insights, confidence and lucrative performance of these entrepreneurs in their expected goals. Finding the right coach that harmoniously fits into your requirements can help one's business do wonders! These are some of the top business coaches who share their ways to get your business to the next level. We would also like to thank Sunshy Digital Media Agency for their research and findings in formulating this article.



Vishal Jain ( vishaljofficial )

Vishal Jain is a serial entrepreneur who has founded multiple successful businesses in the fields of marketing, e-commerce, design, manufacturing, and more. Coming from a humble background, Vishal started his entrepreneurial journey with no money: he learned some valuable skills for free from platforms like YouTube and started working as a freelancer. Even when he was making only $400 a month he fought against his family and dropped out of college to focus full time in building his online business.

His consistent hard work and dedication allowed him to establish his business. After joining hands with Sejal Joshi in 2018, they both today have made Sunshy one of the most successful digital media agencies in the world. He is the co-founder and CEO of Sunshy Group Of Companies. He is helping 10 budding entrepreneurs thrive their way into success by providing them with free consultation and guidance, he wants to help at least 100 people in 2021 to start their own online business.

His advice for businesses “Will Be to invest in building their brand authority by establishing themselves as thought leaders in their industry. You need a strong google presence and social media influence for it. The ample amount of opportunities this brings you is unmatched compared to any other traditional method.”



For more information visit: https://calendly.com/vishaljofficial/30/

Molly Kubes ( mollykubes )

Molly Kubes is the founder, CEO and online business consultant of WOMB (Women’s Online Mastery in Business), a digital mastermind and online course for feminine leaders wanting to scale their impact and income with their unique gifts.

Molly founded WOMB because when she first started, she felt lonely as a female entrepreneur. She also felt disconnected by many of the “pushy” and manipulative marketing tactics that were taught and wanted to create success without sacrificing her integrity.

Now, WOMB is a successful, multi-six-figure brand and community that has over 120 impact-driven feminine leaders, from 7 different countries! WOMB provides women with the tools, strategies, and support they need to create their own impact-driven brand without sacrificing their authenticity or integrity. Many of our students are able to harness their gifts, hit their first $10,000 month, and go full time with their passion!



For more information visit: www.wombbizwebinar.com

Brooke Allison Wandling ( brookeallisonn )

Brooke Allison Wandling: NLP Practitioner, Success Coach, Speaker, & Mind Shift Expert and Achievement Strategist helping entrepreneurs scale to 6 Figures+.

She advises, “When taking your business to the next level, I highly suggest implementing my 5 Part Scalable Framework.

-Prime- The mindset and energy actions needed to succeed.

-Position- Get visible in front of your target market as an expert in your field.

-Package- Have a clear product funnel to lead someone from a stranger to a recurring customer.

-Pricing- Price accordingly to elevate your income.

-Profit- Sell and receive the abundance as you scale to the next level.

It is the sweet spot between energy activation, courageous confidence, and proven strategy that shatters all upper limit barriers and generates the business success you desire. Once you have clarity around your next level and the details of what that looks like, make a strategic growth plan and focus on these core pieces to accelerate your business."



For more information visit: http://brookeallisoncoaching.com/

Kate Toon ( katetoon )

Kate Toon is an award-winning copywriter, SEO consultant, author, podcaster, speaker and thriving business coach. She’s helped more than 10,000 other businesses build their success through her memberships, courses and resources, and she has more than 20,000 people in her online communities.



As a business leader, Kate has built a reputation for being an early adopter of new technology, and for sharing her knowledge openly to empower other business owners and entrepreneurs. One great example of this is with the world’s fastest-growing social media platform, Clubhouse. Kate has already built a huge following on the relatively new platform, and has created a free resource on how to make the most of your presence on Clubhouse.

Kate believes simple ideas, executed well, are the key to success in the world of business. Consistently showing up, and creating great content which people want to read, learn from and share, has helped her to build her success, and her reputation as an industry leader.

She encourages other business owners to upskill when it comes to their digital marketing, and grow an understanding of their online business presence. Digital tools are a powerful way to reach new audiences, create loyal followers and grow your business, but many businesses lack the right skills or knowledge to really make the most of the opportunities out there.

Even before the pandemic hit, Kate was a big believer in the power of digital strategies and storytelling for business, and this is more true than ever in a post COVID-19 world.



Find out more at www.katetoon.com

Suzy Olivier ( mothersofenterprise )

Suzy is a business coach, national award winning serial entrepreneur, military wife, mother, digital marketing ninja, algorithm warrior, unrelenting optimist, and she’s passionately obsessed with helping women realise their amazing potential and build the business & life of their dreams - and actually enjoy the process.

With over 14 years of entrepreneurial success spanning multiple businesses from service based, to physical and digital product based, Suzy has an arsenal of experience from manufacturing, import and exporting, supplying products for the UK’s largest department stores, not to mention unrivalled expertise in branding and marketing.

Suzy’s framework that’s allowed for her impressive track record and now success for her private clients is built on creating sustainable and scalable success that works for you, and not the other way around. As a certified business coach as well as a qualified mindset and life coach, Suzy brings a holistic approach to her coaching that breeds success and fulfilment.



For more information visit: http://www.mothersofenterprise.com/

LeighAnn Heil ( leighann_heil )

A Billboard-Music-Artist turned Business coach, LeighAnn Heil started as a rock-star, and now helps women elevate their online businesses to 7 figures. While performing, promoting, and producing albums, she came to a realization. “Driving home from a gig, I decided I wanted to allow women MORE freedom, instead of just surviving-- to leave a legacy.” LeighAnn gave up performing and never looked back.

Through her program, 6 Figure Accelerator, LeighAnn has helped hundreds of women scale their businesses in 30 days. “I am proud to say that almost everyone who has taken the program has gotten clients QUICKLY, within the 30 days.” For her clients already making 6 figures, she helps them implement trends before they hit the mainstream, so they are always on the cutting edge with their businesses.



For more information visit: https://www.leighannheil.com/6figure

Heather Simpson ( she.leads.me )

"Who doesn’t love to meet awe-inspiring, like-minded people? Collaboration with other businesses is one of my favorite ways to take business to the next level. Why? Because it requires us to think outside of ourselves and ask, “How can I show up and provide value to others?”

People want human connection. Be the connector, be the innovator. Associate with others that have compatible brands to yours. Brainstorm together and be creative. If you become clear on your direction and seek the outcome you are looking for, there will be many opportunities to greet you.

When you show up from a place of serving, powerful business collaborations and partnerships come forth. If I were to start building my business over again, I would find the right group to connect with and build solid relationships. The results are incredible, every single time."



For more information visit: https://www.SheLeadsMe.com

Lizzie Vince ( lizzievince_ )

Lizzie Vince is a multiple 6-figure intuitive business and mindset coach who helps heart-centred and soul-led coaches to leverage their intuition, show up authentically and unapologetically, and magnetically attract their ideal client to reach $10k, $20 and even $50k months! Lizzie integrates spiritual tools and practises into her business and mindset coaching, which makes her stand out amongst ALL other business and mindset coaches.

She helps her clients to integrate divine masculine (leadership and boundaries) and divine feminine (flow and intuition) strategies, to help her clients scale to $50k+ months WITHOUT hustling or burnout. She's also super hands on with her clients in giving them content reviews and feedback, as she has previously had 5 years social media marketing experience, which means that they experience life-long transformation. Lizzie says that the most sustainable and scalable marketing method is being yourself and doing things your way. Join her anti-hustle revolution!



For more information visit: https://linktr.ee/lizzievince

These experts have made sure in understanding the distinct goals of numerous businesses and have contributed towards a clear sense of growth for them. When you feel there's a need for an expert who can facilitate your business, challenge you and elucidate you in reinventing the pathway to success, these coaches can certainly help you see your vision come to reality.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a7ab19-13de-4a13-b42e-ffc3fec2c7f1

