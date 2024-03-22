8 Target Items Frugal People Always Buy

Sundry Photography / iStock.com

Target’s motto is “Pay less, expect more,” but even this retailer isn’t the cheapest place to get everyday household items or groceries anymore. Prices have continued to rise across the board, even at stores that were once considered highly affordable.

Check Out: 10 Affordable New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Spring

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

That being said, there are still a few things frugal shoppers tend to buy at Target. Here are some of the big ones, as well as several ways to save money while shopping.

Choreograph / iStock.com

Generic Groceries

“Frugal shoppers opt for generic or store-brand products over name-brand equivalents,” said Dan Kroytor, financial expert and the founder of TailoredPay. “The generics typically cost less than their brand-name counterparts while offering about the same quality.

“Target’s very own lines — like Good & Gather, and Market Pantry — offer items of comparable quality to name brands but at a fraction of the price. For example, a jar of Good & Gather peanut butter costs $1.79 whereas Jiffy costs $3.19. A 10-ounce box of Market Pantry animal crackers costs $1.69, while Barnum’s animal crackers cost $1.99 for about 3 ounces.”

Find Out: 7 Household Products To Always Buy in Bulk at Costco

Learn More: Average Cost of Groceries Per Month: How Much Should You Be Spending?

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Jay Yuno / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Generic Medications

You can also find generic over-the-counter medications and supplements for less money. Whether you’re looking for multivitamins, pain and fever relief, cough and cold medicine, or even facial tissue, you could save money by shopping at Target.

Some prescription medications are also reasonably priced at Target. Prescriptions that cost $4 include up to a one-month supply of covered medications, while $10 prescriptions are good for up to a three-month supply.

“It’s allergy season, and many Americans will be looking for ways to save on allergy medication. Target can be a great choice, especially for RedCard holders,” said consumer expert Samantha Landau at TopCashback.com.

Story continues

“Over-the-counter medication that’s found in Target’s aisles, as opposed to behind the pharmacy counter, is eligible for the 5% discount in the RedCard program. Look for the generic version of your medication from Target’s Up & Up brand to save the most money. By shopping with your RedCard, you’ll save more money than shopping at Walmart for these items.”

Explore More: 3 Kohl’s Brand Products To Avoid Buying

©Shutterstock.com

Diapers

Another Target brand frugal people usually go for is Up & Up. This brand includes things like household cleaning supplies, toothbrushes, bandages, health and beauty products, and baby care goods. Aside from being lower-priced than what you’d typically find, you can also expect similar quality for many of these goods.

Take diapers, for example. A 96-pack of disposable diapers from Up & Up costs $25.99. That’s 27 cents per diaper. Something similar from Pampers costs 37 cents per diaper.

gilaxia / iStock.com

Cleaning Supplies

“Target is a great place to stock up on cleaning supplies. Frugal shoppers will buy Target’s Up & Up generic brand in order to save money,” Landau said. “While Walmart tends to be one cent cheaper than Target with its generic brands, Target offers the RedCard program that instantly discounts these items by 5% at checkout.”

Certain cleaning supplies are simply cheaper at Target as well. For instance, a 24-fluid-ounce bottle of toilet bowl cleaner from this brand costs $1.99. If you were to get something similar from Lysol, it’d cost $2.82. Other Target deals include store-brand disinfecting wipes, laundry detergent pacs, bleach and all-purpose cleaners.

pixelfit / iStock/Getty Images

Apparel

If you’re in the market for clothing, look no further than Target. Just steer clear of name brands and you’re bound to find some good deals.

“Target offers good prices on basic men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing items every day,” said money expert Todd Stearn, the founder and CEO of The Money Manual. “They also regularly offer sales on top of that. The majority of these items also have plenty of positive reviews online, suggesting that their clothes aren’t just attractive but are also of decent quality.”

For example, you can buy women’s shirts for $3 to $12 (Universal Thread brand).

Discover More: Costco’s 8 Best Clothing Deals in March 2024

©Target

Threshold Products

The Threshold home line is affordable, but it also offers stylish and durable household items that appeal to even the most frugal shopper. Among other things, you can get home decor, bedding, throw pillows and blankets, rugs, bathroom furnishings, curtains and furniture.

For example, this Threshold plush pillow costs $10 when purchased online. A similar pillow costs $50 on Amazon.

You can also find many bathroom products, like hand towels, bath rugs and shower curtains, for anywhere from $8 to $25. If you’re trying to keep costs low and still get what you need, you can still do so at Target.

FollowTheFlow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Housewares

“Target can also be a good place to buy affordable-yet-stylish home décor and furnishings,” Stearn said. “From furniture and rugs to kitchenware, they have plenty of affordable, attractive options that get hundreds and even thousands of positive reviews.”

While some of these items are similarly priced to what you’d find elsewhere, Target also has a lot of sales. So, if you’re willing to wait a while before buying something, you can get an even better deal.

wundervisuals / Getty Images

Toothpaste and Toothbrushes

Frugal shoppers also tend to look for such toiletries as toothbrushes and toothpaste at Target as they can cost a little less than what they’d find elsewhere.

For instance, a three-pack of Colgate Optic White Advanced Toothpaste costs $13.69 at Target. You can also get manual toothbrushes at Target for about $1 or so each. This is even cheaper than what you’d find at certain Dollar Trees, where most things cost $1.25.

Check Out: 7 Home Items To Avoid Buying in 2024

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

Ways To Save Money at Target

If you love shopping at Target and want to save even more money while still getting quality goods, here are a few tips:

Shop the “Deals” tab: “Target’s website has a ‘Deals’ tab that helps you easily find the best values in every category,” Stearn said.

Check out customer reviews: Many other shoppers will review what they buy, so see what they’re saying to ensure you’re truly getting a good deal.

Check the Clearance section: Budget-savvy shoppers can often find clearance items at steeply discounted prices. This includes items that are no longer in season, like swimsuits or outdoor furniture, and holiday decor.

Use the Target Circle programs: The Target Circle rewards program lets you earn 1% on eligible purchases.

Download the app: If you have the app, you can easily find and apply discounts on select items when shopping for even more savings.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Target Items Frugal People Always Buy