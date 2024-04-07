8 Things To Cut From Your Budget Now If You’re Living on Just Social Security

Geber86 / iStock.com

The average monthly Social Security benefit amount was $1,907 as of January 2024. If you live with someone else who receives roughly the same amount, your combined monthly income would be $3,814.

Find Out: 6 Cities Where Social Security Goes the Farthest for Retirees

Try This: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

While this amount isn’t anything to scoff at, it might not be enough to cover everything you were paying for during your working years. Even if it is enough, you still might be better off lowering your expenses where you can to stretch your money further and potentially live more comfortably in retirement.

If you’re living on just Social Security, here are some things to consider cutting from your budget now.

Geber86 / Getty Images

Dining Out

It’s okay to splurge a little every now and then, but if you’re someone who frequently goes out to eat, now’s a good time to cut back.

“Preparing meals at home is not only healthier but significantly less expensive over time,” said Garret Smith, veteran financial advisor and CCO at Ascend Investment Partners.

You can still enjoy a meal out, but it should be the exception rather than the rule. Try to limit your dining out to once every few weeks or less. It’ll save you money and feel more like a treat when you actually do go out.

Be Aware: 6 Things Retirees Shouldn’t Spend Big Money on While Traveling Abroad

Trending Now: Downsizing for Retirement? Avoid These 6 Mistakes

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

hocus-focus / Getty Images

Paid Streaming Services

The average person spends $219 a month on paid streaming services to platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. Other paid services include music streaming services, gaming services, and news subscriptions.

John F. Pace, certified public accountant (CPA) and partner at Pace & Associates CPAs, suggested looking over your entertainment budget carefully and seeing where you can cut back.

Story continues

While you can keep one or two of your favorite streaming services, you might want to cancel the rest if your budget’s tight or you want to free up extra cash.

Learn More: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

simonapilolla / iStock.com

Expensive Entertainment

Entertainment can spice up your retirement life, but it can also be costly. Cutting out the more expensive forms of entertainment — including but not limited to those paid streaming services — can do wonders for your retirement budget.

“Addressing discretionary expenses can lead to meaningful savings,” said David Blain, chartered financial analyst (CFA) and CEO of BlueSky Wealth Advisors.

“[By] leveraging free or low-cost entertainment options, the amount saved can contribute significantly to covering essential expenses.”

Look into free community events or low-cost entertainment options instead. Alternatively, start a new hobby with minimal to no upfront costs. This can not only save you money but also expand your options during retirement — and keep you involved in the community.

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images

Name-Brand Goods

Now, if you have a favorite brand of peanut butter or laundry detergent, you can keep that. But if you can’t tell the difference between a name-brand good and its generic counterpart, you might as well switch to whichever is cheaper.

“It’s not about compromising on nutrition or enjoyment of food but about shopping smarter,” said Smith. Reassess your spending habits and opt for those generic brands instead.

nd3000 / Getty Images

High Housing Costs

You need somewhere to live during retirement, but that doesn’t mean you have to keep a home that’s draining your retirement income or savings. If you live in an expensive home or area, consider downsizing or relocating to an area with a lower cost of living.

“Personally, I’ve seen clients free up hundreds, sometimes thousands, of monthly expenses by making this one change,” said Blain. “The impact on their overall financial strategy is substantial, allowing for more freedom and less financial stress in their golden years.”

By switching to a less expensive home, you could also lower your property tax bill, home insurance premiums, maintenance, and yard work costs. Depending on your new home’s size and energy-efficiency, you could even cut down on expensive energy bills.

Read Next: $3 Million in Retirement Savings: Here’s How Much You Could Withdraw Per Year

Jummie / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bundled Services

When you retire, you might not need all of those bundled services you once had. You might not even have needed them during your working years.

Regardless, if you have bundled services, ask yourself if you really need to keep them. This could be a plan that includes internet, phone, and cable. Or it could be an insurance policy that includes auto insurance and home insurance.

If you don’t have a car, for example, you won’t need the auto insurance policy. And if you don’t watch TV, you won’t need cable.

Cutting out some of these bundled services can also simplify your retirement lifestyle. If you decide you still want to keep what you have, look for something less expensive to free up some cash.

“Often, individuals can adjust their plans to more cost-effective options without losing the essence of the service they need,” said Pace.

SDI Productions / iStock.com

Healthcare

If you’ve retired and qualify for Medicare, you might not need to keep your other health insurance. Or you might be able to switch to a more cost-effective plan. This depends heavily on your needs, however.

“Exploring supplemental insurance options, comparing prescription plans, and utilizing preventive healthcare services can reduce out-of-pocket expenses,” said Blain.

“My experience has shown that proactive healthcare management not only improves quality of life but also decreases the likelihood of incurring high medical costs down the road.”

gradyreese / Getty Images

Private Transportation

If you don’t drive much now that you’re retired, now might be a good time to get rid of your personal vehicle. This can lower your monthly costs quite a bit, especially when you factor in things like mandatory inspections, registration fees, gas, and auto insurance.

You can also keep one vehicle but get rid of any extra your might have. That way, you’ll still have one in case you need it.

If you live in a big city, take advantage of public transportation, ridesharing services or carpooling.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things To Cut From Your Budget Now If You’re Living on Just Social Security