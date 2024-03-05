8 Things That You Didn’t Know Were Tax Deductions

There are a number of tax deductions that taxpayers forget about, because they tend to be uncommon. This is especially true for those deductions that are hidden within the itemized section, since many taxpayers opt for standard deductions on their returns.

Knowing about these deductions and claiming them could significantly reduce your taxable income. Before you start preparing your 2023 tax return, see if you qualify for one of the following tax deductions.

Find Out: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Read Next: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Home Mortgage Interest Tax Deduction

This deduction is available to homeowners who are paying interest on their mortgage every year, up to $750,000 in principal.

This is one you don’t want to miss, because it offers the opportunity to reduce your taxable income based on how much you’ve paid out in interest on your home loan.

Learn More: Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

SALT Deduction

No, this deduction isn’t for the amount of sodium you have in your diet. SALT stands for “state and local taxes.”

It’s now limited to a total deduction of $10,000, or $5,000 if married filing separately, but it still allows you to deduct high property taxes and state income taxes.

Student Loan Interest Deduction

Student loan borrowers that paid interest on a qualified student loan in the 2023 tax year are in luck. According to the IRS, they may deduct up to $2,500 from their taxable income using the student loan interest deduction.

To qualify for this deduction, borrowers must have paid interest on an eligible student loan in tax year 2023 and are under legal obligation to pay this interest. Additional qualifications are outlined on the IRS website for further review.

Educator Expense Deduction

Eligible educators may deduct up to $300 of qualifying education expenses through the educator expense deduction. These may include classroom books, supplies, computer equipment and other supplementary classroom materials.

Story continues

Eligible educators, according to the IRS, must be kindergarten through grade 12 teachers, instructors, counselors, principals or aides for at least 900 hours a school year for that tax year.

Gambling Loss Deduction

According to the IRS, gambling losses may be deducted, but only if you kept a record of your losses and winnings and itemize these deductions on Schedule A (Form 1040).

You cannot deduct losses that exceed the amount of your winnings. You must also report the full amount of your gambling winnings for the year.

Medical and Dental Expenses Deduction

Using Schedule A (Form 1040), you may deduct just the part of your medical and dental expenses that exceeds 7.5% of your adjusted gross income (AGI).

Unreimbursed Employee Expenses Deduction

If you contributed money to your employer and that contribution was unreimbursed, then you may be able to deduct the expenses through the unreimbursed employee expenses deduction.

However, only a select few categories of employment qualify for this deduction. These include Armed Forces reservists, qualified performing artists, employees with impairment-related work expenses and fee-basis state or local government officials.

Home Office Deduction

Those who use a specific part of their home exclusively and regularly to conduct business may qualify for the home office deduction. You will need to calculate the percentage of your home designated to business activities for this deduction.

The home office deduction is available for homeowners and renters in all types of homes. Remote or hybrid employees that work from home, however, do not qualify.

Stacey Bumpus contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things That You Didn’t Know Were Tax Deductions