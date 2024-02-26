8 Things You Must Buy at Aldi While on a Retirement Budget

jetcityimage / Getty Images

If you’ve ever been to Aldi, you already know that the grocery store chain has some great options at a reasonable price. When it comes to food, you can get fresh produce, dairy, pasta, grains and frozen meals on a fixed income. But you can also get nonedible items, like paper products and laundry detergent.

Read Next: 7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Whatever you need, check out Aldi if you’re trying to keep costs low in your retirement.

SDI Productions / iStock.com

Fruits and Vegetables

Aldi has fresh fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices, but you’ll get the best prices — and quality — by shopping produce that’s currently in season. Depending on your preferences, you can make salads, smoothies or enjoy a healthy snack right out of the refrigerator.

Right now, you can pick up romaine lettuce, potatoes, broccoli, grapes, blueberries and bananas for less than what you’d usually get elsewhere. This means you can enjoy healthy eating while on a retirement budget.

“Regardless of your budget, Aldi is typically the best place to purchase your fresh produce items in order to save money,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Find Out: 9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On

Discover More: 14 Best New Aldi Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Aldi

Quick Meals

If you don’t have time to cook, consider picking up some ready-to-eat or easy meals from Aldi.

For example, the Giovanni Rana Signature Meal Kit Chicken Alfredo costs about $15 and can be split into more than one meal. This is much cheaper than dining out, especially when you have leftovers. Plus, this particular dish is chock full of protein.

And if meat isn’t your thing, or if you’re on a strict diet, Aldi has vegan, gluten-free and non-dairy options, as well.

For You: 8 Aldi Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

©Aldi

Dairy Items

“Dairy products are a good buy at Aldi, too,” said Landau. “You’ll save money on these items versus at your local grocery store.”

Story continues

For instance, a gallon of milk at Aldi costs $2.95. A half gallon of milk at Walmart can run you $3.38.

Shopping at Aldi for dairy items, like milk, cheese and ice cream, can be cost-effective. This is especially true if you get store-exclusive brands.

“Aldi is a secret weapon for frugal retirees to stretch budgets painlessly,” said Nathan Jacobs, Aldi enthusiast and senior researcher at The Money Mongers. “Their quality off-brand products rival expensive name brands at a fraction of the price — saving money without sacrificing.”

©Aldi

Pasta, Grains and Canned Goods

If you’re trying to maximize your retirement budget while stocking your pantry, Aldi’s a great place to go. Most pantry staples are priced lower at Aldi than many other retailers, said Jonathan Rodgers, Aldi shopper and chief financial advisor at Best Daily. This is true of raw things like raw pastas, rice and canned goods.

Whether you’re looking for farfalle, penne rigate, reggano rotini or something else, you can find it for around $1 at Aldi. Or you can pick up a 3-pound bag of long grain white rice for $3.

As for canned goods, canned vegetables easily cost under $1 apiece, while canned soups are around $2 to $3 each. These items are priced competitively compared to what you’d find at other stores, like Walmart or Target.

“The savings on these essential items can significantly contribute to a more economical lifestyle in retirement,” Rodgers said.

©Aldi

Spices

If you’re like many other retirees, your retirement years are when you have the most free time to pursue your hobbies or other interests. And if one of those interests is cooking, then you’re going to need spices.

But while you could spend $3 to $6 on a small jar of spices at other retailers, you could save a lot of money by shopping at Aldi.

“Spices are another great option to buy at Aldi, especially the basic ones, which are typically cheaper than alternative brands,” said Landau.

You can get garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, chili powder, paprika, ground cinnamon, cumin, lemon pepper and more for about $1 each at Aldi.

Check Out: I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

©Aldi

Paper Products

Retired or not, many people quickly run out of paper products like napkins, paper towels and bath tissue. Having to keep your home stocked with these supplies can quickly become costly, unless you shop at a budget-friendly store like Aldi.

At Aldi, you can get 12 rolls of 2-ply toilet paper for $6.05. A similar product at Target costs around $13. Other paper products, like these napkins, are also a steal at Aldi. They cost $2.45 for 250 napkins — that’s a price you won’t often see at other retailers.

©Aldi

Laundry Detergent

Everyone needs to do laundry, so you might as well stock up on some inexpensive — but still effective — laundry detergent at Aldi. A 42-pack container of Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs costs $14.29. That’s $0.50 cheaper than the same product at Walmart.

While it might not seem like a major savings break at first, it can really add up over time.

cyano66 / iStock/Getty Images

Special Buys and Weekly Finds

You can find a variety of deals in Aldi’s Weekly Finds or Special Buys aisle. These deals change out regularly, so check what’s available when planning your upcoming shopping trip to ensure you get the best deals possible. Try to plan your list around what’s on sale, too, for even more savings.

Learn More: 8 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Always Buy

svetikd / iStock.com

Shopping at Aldi While on a Retirement Budget

Ultimately, if there’s an Aldi near you, you might want to check it out. You’d be surprised by how many deals the store has — and the different ways you can save money by shopping for what you need there.

“By shopping at Aldi for your basic groceries, you’re saving money that can be spent elsewhere,” said Landau. “Especially for retirees, this could give you extra room in your budget to travel, attend local events, pick up a hobby or anything else you may be interested in during your sunset years.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things You Must Buy at Aldi While on a Retirement Budget