8 Things You Must Buy at Costco on a Middle-Class Budget

Costco is well-known for its bulk offerings, but not everything you buy at the store needs to be in bulk. If you’re living on a middle-class budget and have a little extra wriggle room, you might want to splurge a little the next time you go to the warehouse club.

But what should you buy and what makes these items worth it? GOBankingRates spoke with several Costco fans and budgeting experts to get their thoughts.

Here’s what they suggested getting at Costco on a middle-class budget.

Home Espresso Machine

Even if you’re in the middle class, it doesn’t hurt to live a little frugally. One way to do that is to cut down on those cafe runs and make coffee at home. You can do just that with a home espresso machine from Costco.

“Instead of relying on your local coffee shop latte each morning, treat your home to an espresso machine,” said Samantha Landau, Consumer Expert at TopCashback. “Costco sells the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine with Manual Frother for $549.99. While this is more of a luxury purchase, it can save you some money over time by allowing you to make your own lattes and cappuccinos in the comfort of your home.”

A similar machine from Wayfair costs $649.95, which is about $100 more. This makes Costco the better choice to save money — a major perk.

Granola Bars

Everyone’s got to eat, and Costco is a great place to get many of your groceries. This includes quick and nutritious snacks like granola bars — which you can get in bulk and store for a long time in the pantry.

“Costco can be one of the best ways to save big on your grocery bills — if you’re making smart financial purchases. If you’re buying more than you need, Costco can actually backfire on you, so it’s important to know what you need and buy sensibly,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.

“A large box of granola bars for [about] $10 will last you several weeks,” he continued. “If you’re packing one or two bars in your kids’ lunches per day, they’ll still last you roughly six to eight weeks of school.” For $11.99, you can get a 64-count of Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars.

Sonos Soundbar

Going out to the movies can be a great way to spend an afternoon, but sometimes you just want to enjoy your favorite films at home. If you have an extra room in your house, like a den or spare room, why not set up an at-home entertainment center?

You don’t need to spend a ton of money to do this either. At Costco, you can pick up the Sonos Arc Soundbar Bundle instead.

“Upgrade your home sound system with a quality soundbar from Sonos,” said Landau. “Costco is currently selling a $899.99 bundle that includes the Sonos Arc Soundbar, either a $60 Apple gift card or a $60 SiriusXM gift card, a $79 wall mount voucher, and [an] accessories coupon. This value is incredible, considering Best Buy offers the same item without the bundled additions for the same price.”

Eggs

Another household staple, no matter your budget, is eggs. Costco’s a good place to go for these if you’re looking for something affordable, too.

“Most families will use two dozen eggs in a matter of a couple weeks,” said Lieberman. “Buying your eggs at Costco makes a big difference in terms of savings.”

You’ll have to check out your local warehouse club to see what’s on offer.

Ice Maker

Are you looking to upgrade your kitchen a little? Consider picking up an ice maker from Costco.

“As the weather warms up, having a reliable ice machine is essential. Costco sells the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $499.99,” said Landau. “This ice maker is top of the line, creating ice in just ten minutes and holding up to three pounds. You can control the ice maker via your phone due to its WiFi connectivity as well.”

At Bed Bath & Beyond, you can get a comparable ice maker for $529. That’s about $30 more than what you’d get at Costco.

Whole Grain Rolled Oats

Another pantry staple you can get from Costco is raw oats, which you can use in oatmeal, no-bake cookies, homemade granola bars, and more. Whether you run a busy household or you’re just trying to eat a little healthier, this could be a great addition to your pantry.

“Whether you want to bake with them or just enjoy oatmeal for breakfast on a regular basis, the price for Kirkland Signature rolled oats is hard to beat,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews. “Online, you can order 10lbs for $9.99, which is basically $1 per pound. That’s an excellent deal, but you may be able to find the item even cheaper in-store.”

In comparison, grocery store generic brands cost around $2 to $3 a pound. Just make sure you have a use for that many oats, and you’ll have a solid deal for the whole family.

Dishwasher Pods

If you’re trying to make your budget go just a bit further, check out Costco’s cleaning supplies — especially their dishwasher detergent pacs. These come in bulk and last a long time. They’re also handy to have around.

“For $24.99 (or cheaper when the item is on sale) you can get a massive package of these dishwasher pacs that make the regular chore of washing dishes that much easier,” said Ramhold. “The cost comes out to about 31 cents per load this way, while shopping elsewhere will mean that a good deal is getting much less of the same product but paying much more.”

Rotisserie Chicken

Another local-only deal is Costco’s rotisserie chicken. This is a must-buy on any budget, but especially if you’re trying to stretch your dollar just a little more.

“Even in expensive areas, Costco fixes its chicken price at $5 for a roasted bird. One of these and a side or two can feed everyone for under $25,” said Lieberman.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things You Must Buy at Costco on a Middle-Class Budget