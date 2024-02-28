8 Things You Must Buy at Dollar Tree While on a Retirement Budget

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Retirees are often on budgets. They may be living on reduced incomes and looking for savings on everyday items.

Dollar Tree offers discounts and deals on products from nearly every aisle. For as little as $1.25, you can find name-brand sponges and greeting cards that will help you stay on budget and living worry free throughout your retirement.

Here are eight things you must buy at Dollar Tree while on a retirement budget.

Greeting Cards

If you are old school and still love sending a greeting card for every occasion, you know it can quickly add up. At the grocery store or a big-box retailer, you may end up spending $5 or more on a single birthday card.

Luckily, Dollar Tree has you covered. You can buy greeting cards for substantially less at the low-cost store. And now that you can find Hallmark at your local Dollar Tree, you can save on price without skimping on quality. Get an Expressions from Hallmark card for $1 or choose a 2 for $1 special with a “heartline” card.

Gift Wrap

Many retirees cherish the fact that they get to spend more time with the ones they love. They find themselves going to more celebrations than ever in their golden years. Celebrations mean gifts and gifts mean gift wrap.

Whether you are looking for tissue paper, boxes or the perfect bag, Dollar Tree has you covered in its gift wrap section. Specialty bags are usually $1.25 each while you can find generic sets in two or three for the same price.

Seasonal Decor

If you love to decorate for every season but are sick of the hefty price tag, you need to consider Dollar Tree for all of your decor. You can find anything from floral supplies to plates and cutlery. The prices are a fraction of what you would pay at other retailers or online. For an even bigger discount, try going after the holiday and stock up for the next year.

Kitchen Sponges and Scrubbers

Scrubbing pots and pans has never been so easy and cheap. Dollar Tree has a 2-ct pack of Scrub Buddies Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges for $1.25. Even if you swear by only buying name-brand products, you can still score steep savings by shopping at the discount retailer. Dollar Tree carries top-of-the-line items from well-known brands like Scotch-Brite and Mr. Clean.

Cleaning Products

If living on a retirement budget means you cannot afford a cleaning service, then you might want to consider buying your cleaning products at Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree carries every type of cleaning product you could imagine in both its private brand and name brand.

Canned Goods

Shopping the canned goods aisle at Dollar Tree is a great way to restock your pantry if you are on a retirement budget. Most products are the same or similar to what you find at larger retailers. For instance, you can snag a 24-ounce can of Hunt’s Pasta Sauce for only $1.25. They also have fan favorites like StarKist Chunk Light Tuna and Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup for the same price.

Party Supplies

Parties just aren’t the same if you can’t afford to go all out. Luckily you can find affordable tableware, streamers and more at Dollar Tree. You can throw a celebration for your grandkids or host a themed dinner without breaking the bank. Most products in the party supplies section are only $1.25 and rival their more expensive competitors in quality.

Storage Containers

If you find yourself spending more time at home during your retirement, you will want to make sure that everything is cleaned and organized. Unfortunately, storage containers can get quite pricey at most stores.

Dollar Tree, however, has comparable bins, caddies and boxes for significantly less than you would pay elsewhere. For example, you can snag a Large Storage Tote with Lid for only $1.25. Hard to beat that price even if they are on sale at another retailer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things You Must Buy at Dollar Tree While on a Retirement Budget