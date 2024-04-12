8 Things You Must Buy at Sam’s Club On A Middle-Class Budget

Charles Krupa / AP / Shutterstock.com

Like Costco, Sam’s Club is a popular members-only warehouse club where many American consumers shop and save money on everyday goods. You can get various goods in bulk or buy smaller quantities of what you need.

An annual membership costs $50, $10 less than you’d spend at Costco. This, combined with overall lower per-unit prices than what you’d find at many other stores, is potentially good news for those who are a little more budget-conscious.

If you’re living on a middle-class budget and shop at Sam’s Club, here are the top items you should consider getting the next time you go.

Meat

“Like other warehouse stores, Sam’s Club is a great place to find deals when you buy in bulk,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “The trick is to buy what you’ll use (or freeze) before it goes bad.”

One of the top things Lieberman suggested buying from the retailer is meat.

“Having a freezer full of meat makes dinner planning much easier,” said Lieberman. “You can stock up on your favorite cuts, then pull them out of your freezer when your favorite produce goes on sale at the local grocery store.”

Name-Brand Sodas

“Whether it’s for a party or just to keep on hand for an occasional treat, the unit prices of name-brand sodas at Sam’s Club can’t be beaten at big-box stores and not at grocery stores,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with Deal News. “While it may be harder to keep a variety of beverages on hand because you have to buy multiple flavors in bulk,” she continued, “the deals are so good that if you have the room to store the excess, there’s just no contest.”

Frozen Foods

Buying frozen food is a great way to stock up on side dishes and appetizers that complement your main dish. And since it’s all frozen, you won’t have to worry about fresh goods — like fruit or vegetables — going bad before you can use them.

“Don’t be afraid of the frozen food section,” said Lieberman. “You can make delicious meals from it — watch the ‘Frozen Food Feud’ on Guy’s Grocery Games for ideas — and there’s no loss in quality. If you have space, the freezer can help you stock up on items.”

Laundry Detergent

You can get an assortment of cleaning products from Sam’s Club, but a standout is laundry detergent.

“Whether you have a large household or a smaller one, buying laundry detergent in bulk is a great deal,” said Ramhold. “The unit price will be cheaper than what you find in regular big-box stores or grocery retailers, and the size will ensure that it lasts for a relatively long time so you don’t have to worry about stocking up again too soon.”

Plus, laundry detergent doesn’t have an expiration date. It might lose its effectiveness after some time, especially if it’s been opened. But if you do laundry at home, you’re bound to use your detergent well before then.

Fresh Produce

“As someone in the middle class, I often buy my everyday essentials from Sam’s Club,” said Sasha Dookhoo, vice president at Crenshaw Communications. “I find these items to be cheaper in bulk and makes sense to purchase from a retail club as I use them so often.”

Fresh produce, especially fruit, is a must-buy, according to Dookhoo. The same goes for salad mixes, which you can pick up for an easy addition to nearly any meal. Just ensure you use what you buy so your money doesn’t go to waste.

Nuts

If you like having a quick snack or want to pack something for the kids, grab some nuts the next time you’re at Sam’s Club. They’re affordable and nutritious, a major plus for those on a budget.

“Nuts are an easy snack that offers a lot of protein in just one or two handfuls,” said Lieberman. “Sam’s often provides double or triple the amount of nuts for similar prices to the regular cost at the grocery store.”

Paper Products

Another great bulk buy from Sam’s Club is its paper products, specifically toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and tissues. For Ramhold, toilet paper is one of the best purchases to get on a middle-class budget.

“A lot of experts claim that you can find better prices on toilet paper by shopping the sales at big-box stores but honestly, warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club will have great prices on this staple and will often have sales that cut the price even further,” said Ramhold. “The peace of mind of being able to buy one or two large packages of toilet paper and then not having to worry about it for several months is a nice perk of a Sam’s Club membership (among others).”

Ramhold suggested not buying toilet paper at Sam’s Club if you don’t like any of the options they carry. But even then, there should be plenty of brands to choose from, one of which is bound to meet your household’s needs.

Milk and Eggs

Dookhoo also said milk and eggs are another top purchase on her grocery list.

You can get a gallon of milk for about $3, a little less than you’d find at many other retailers. A carton of two dozen eggs goes for under $5, whereas Publix charges about that amount for only a dozen.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things You Must Buy at Sam's Club On A Middle-Class Budget