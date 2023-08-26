8 Things Retirees Can Get for Free To Save Money

SolStock / Getty Images

Getting older can feel a little daunting for some people, but it comes with its share of advantages. Once you pass a certain age — typically around 55 or so — a whole new world of opportunities opens itself up to you.

First Year of Retirement: 7 Money Moves You Absolutely Must Make

See: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

As a senior, you could be eligible for a lot of cool, free goods and services that can not only save you money but also add excitement and intrigue to your later years. Many of these deals become available only once you reach a certain age. Some may have certain income limits or other requirements.

Keeping that in mind, here are the top things you can get for free as a senior.

College Courses

Expanding your knowledge doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag, and you certainly don’t need to stop learning once you reach a certain age. One advantage of being a senior is that many educational institutions offer some courses entirely for free.

“One of the best perks available to seniors is tuition-free college courses,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “Lots of colleges will let people who are sixty or over sign up for classes without paying tuition. There will be some expenses involved — including textbooks and, in some cases, university fees — but it’s still a great way to access higher education at a discount.”

“Some states offer other programs, including things like being able to audit college courses at no cost, so you need to know what your state offers,” said Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., CFP and founder of Childfree Wealth.

Oftentimes, these courses are offered through public technical or community colleges rather than private universities. And if you’re auditing a course, you likely won’t get credit toward an advanced degree.

Want To Retire Abroad? Top Cheap and Popular Places To Consider in Asia

Local or Online Classes

If your local technical college doesn’t offer free courses, you could always take free courses online.

Story continues

“In the realm of education and personal development, seniors can access a wealth of knowledge through free online courses offered by platforms like Coursera and edX,” said James Allen, CPA, CFP, CFEI and founder of Billpin.com. “These platforms offer courses from top universities around the world, covering a wide range of subjects from history to computer science.”

Bernardo Castro, founder of Bybrand, added, “Free classes, such as art classes, are available in many major cities. Look at community college events, as well as senior discounts at art studios near you. You can follow a passion that you didn’t have time for while working. Something like a language class is also an excellent way to keep your brain sharp while meeting with like-minded people.”

Public Transit

In some states, you could qualify for free public transportation once you reach a certain age. Pennsylvania, for example, has it where individuals who are at least 65 years old don’t need to pay to ride the bus. This can be particularly useful for seniors who want to stop using their private vehicle, but still want to be able to get around.

Check with your state’s public transit website to see if they offer any senior discounts or freebies.

Food and Drinks

Some fast-food restaurant chains offer free food and beverages to seniors. You might need to purchase something else first to get the freebie, so keep that in mind if you’re on a tight budget. On the other hand, if your local restaurant is hosting a community event, you could come away with a completely free meal or snack.

“Seniors can enjoy a free small drink with any meal at KFC or a free donut with the purchase of a coffee at Krispy Kreme,” Allen said. “These are small perks, but they can add a bit of joy to a retiree’s day.”

Other restaurants that sometimes offer free food or drinks for people who are 55 and older include Dunkin’ Donuts, Taco Bell and Arby’s.

Phone and Internet Services

“In the digital world, there are discounts for internet and cellular services, with companies like AT&T and Consumer Cellular offering senior plans,” Allen said.

Certain internet providers, like Juno, offer completely free internet for seniors. This particular option comes with 10 hours of dial-up service per month, which you can use on either a mobile phone or computer. It might be limited, but if you don’t use the internet much, it can be quite helpful.

Medical Equipment and Supplies

It might not be the most exciting part of your life, but certain medical supplies come free for people who’ve reached a certain age. For example, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics has a directory of roughly 1,400 free clinics and pharmacies designed specifically to help low-income individuals who are uninsured or underinsured with their healthcare needs. One area in which the Association helps is through providing free dentures.

Other associations and insurance companies offer very low-cost medical equipment like walkers or hearing aids. And, if you qualify for a plan through the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, you could get certain things for free.

Tax and Financial Help

“Retirement is like having a golden ticket to a world of free and discounted offerings, much like the joy of finding a rare coin in a jar of ordinary pennies,” Allen said. “For instance, the AARP membership is a key that unlocks a treasure chest of discounts. From retail savings at stores like Amazon Prime, CVS and Kohl’s, to grocery discounts at Albertsons, Food Lion and Kroger, the opportunities are vast.”

One such area in which you could find free services as a senior is in receiving financial or tax-related guidance. For instance, the IRS has a Tax Counseling for the Elderly program that offers free tax services to people who are 60 years or older. The AARP also offer free tax support to those that qualify.

“Each state has its own combination of retiree and senior services,” said Zigmont. “You should Google your state [and its] senior services to see what you qualify for. For example, it is common for states to give retirees, often over a certain age, a break on property taxes.”

National Park Admission

“For those who love the great outdoors, the National Parks Service offers a Senior Lifetime Pass for a one-time fee of $80,” Allen said. “While it’s not completely free, this pass provides lifetime access to over 2,000 recreation sites, making it an incredible value.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things Retirees Can Get for Free To Save Money