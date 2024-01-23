8 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Shopping at Costco

shaunl / Getty Images

Costco is known for offering great bulk deals on all kinds of items, from food to fashion to furniture. However, frugal shoppers know that you can get even better bargains if you employ some smart shopping strategies. Here are the best tips frugal people use to save money when shopping at Costco.

Know the Unit Price

Just because something comes in a large quantity doesn’t mean it’s actually priced low. That’s why it’s important to know the typical cost by weight of items you buy. That way you can calculate if the bulk version at Costco is actually a good price.

“Know the price per ounce or per pound of things that you normally buy so that you will know what’s a good deal and what’s not,” said Merissa Alink, founder of Little House Living. “Not everything will be a good price just because it’s in bulk.”

Make sure you are truly getting the lowest price and the most value by doing the math to find the unit price.

Compare Prices at Different Locations

Prices can vary between different Costco warehouse locations. Just because an item is on sale at one store doesn’t guarantee that all stores have the same price.

“Keep in mind that prices may vary from Costco to Costco,” said Alink. “Even if you see a good deal online from an influencer or YouTuber, you might not have that item in your local store, or the item may not be the same price. It’s probably not worth a special trip to the store.”

Before making a special trip for a bargain you saw advertised, call ahead to confirm the item is in stock and priced the same at your local Costco. If you spend time and gas driving to multiple warehouses, you’ll likely just erase any potential savings.

Share the Savings

One way to get bulk savings without waste is collaborating with your neighbors. Shop together and then split up the items afterward.

“If buying in bulk leads to tossing unused stuff, consider talking to your friends or neighbors about sharing the shopping list,” said Andy Cooper, money-saving expert at CouponBirds.

“After shopping, distribute the items to them. That way you get big savings without overspending.”

For example, two households could coordinate to buy a huge package of paper towels. After the Costco trip, divide it up evenly so each home gets their share. This allows both households to buy in the most economical quantities without anyone ending up with more than they can use or store.

Avoid Impulse Buys

Because of Costco’s low prices, it can be easy to overbuy. But because of the bulk quantities, impulse buys at Costco are riskier than they are at other stores.

“Buying in bulk doesn’t always help you save more money,” said Cooper. “Things at Costco like baked goods aren’t suitable to buy in bulk. For instance, bread can usually last about a week, or five days longer in the fridge. But if you buy baked goods in excess, they will get spoiled quickly. It’s the same with fresh fruits and vegetables. Don’t stock up because the Costco prices seem cheaper than the local grocery store. Look at what your family actually needs and you can buy certain loose produce at a grocery store to reduce the risk of waste.”

Prep and Freeze Bulk Foods

To make the most of food savings when you buy groceries in bulk, take a little time to prep and freeze the portion that won’t get used right away.

“If you do some form of meal prep with your bulk goods, you might save more money as it’s not as likely to go to waste,” said Alink. “When you get home, repackage your bulk foods and freeze or store any extras that you can’t eat right away so they don’t go bad. “

For example, wash and chop your produce while it’s fresh, then freeze it so it’s ready to use when you’re cooking. This makes it easy to pull out just what you need each time, and prevents spoilage so nothing gets wasted. A little extra effort means your bulk buys will get fully used instead of expiring and being thrown out.

Don’t Buy Pre-Packaged Small Servings

Similarly, for snacks like chips or crackers, avoid buying packages that are already portioned into small servings.

“Snacks that are already pre-packaged into smaller servings might not be a good deal unless you need to save on time,” said Alink. “Instead, look for the large bulk bag (e.g., a bag of chips) and split it up into smaller snack-size portions yourself.”

You can save a little more money by purchasing one huge bag and then dividing it yourself into smaller portions at home.

Ask For Price Adjustments

If an item you just purchased gets marked down in price within 30 days, you can refunded for the difference. Simply bring the receipt to Costco’s customer service desk.

“You can get money back if an item you just bought gets marked down in price,” said Cooper. “Costco gives you price adjustments within 30 days. You can head on over to customer service at the closest Costco store.”

This policy makes it risk-free to go ahead and purchase at current pricing, knowing you’ll get credited automatically if the price drops soon after.

Pay Attention to Promotions

Costco runs limited-time promotions on certain products. Pay attention to start and end dates so you don’t miss out on short-lived deals.

“Keep an eye on when promotions start and end on different products to avoid missing out on the best deals,” said Cooper. “For instance, Costco recently started a promotion on Michelin tires running from Dec. 25, 2023, to Jan. 30, 2024, with discounts of up to $80 off including installation.”

Check Costco’s monthly coupon book and website regularly to spot these deals.

