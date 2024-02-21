8 Travel Hacks To Save You Money on All Your Trips in 2024

anyaberkut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bankrate recently reported that the average cost per person for a one-week trip in the United States is just under $2,000. If you travel with your partner or family, the cost can go up from there.

However, if you want to travel more this year but have a tight budget, there are several hacks you can use to save money on flights, hotels and even specific outings.

In general, the best way to save money on traveling is to be flexible. That means being open to destinations you haven’t considered before and living like a local once you arrive. Here are some other examples of travel hacks that will help you save money on all your trips in 2024.

Keep Travel Dates Flexible

The more flexible you are on your travel dates, the easier it will be to find more affordable flights. Traveling during peak times, like during holidays or spring break, means you’ll likely pay more for flights.

Instead, try to travel during weekdays or when children are more than likely in school. Even if your own children have to miss a couple days of school to go on a trip, the cost savings can be substantial.

As a bonus, when you travel during off-peak times, you’ll tend to encounter fewer crowds when you want to visit some travel hotspots.

Pack Lightly

Learning to pack lightly by only bringing a carry-on can save you money on checked bag fees. These days, almost every single airline charges for checking a bag unless you have a specific travel credit card that enables you to check one for free.

If you can learn to travel lightly or book a vacation rental that has a washer and dryer, you can also prevent the stress of losing luggage. There’s nothing worse than arriving at baggage claim only to realize your bag didn’t make it.

Becoming a carry-on-only traveler helps you to move through the airports faster and make your trip more pleasant.

Eat Like a Local

Touristy restaurants typically come with upcharges. However, if you can find restaurants that locals frequent, you’re much more likely to find more authentic and affordable food. To find local eateries, it’s a good idea to do your research ahead of time.

Look at Yelp reviews, find places off the beaten path and ask for recommendations from friends or family members who have traveled to your destination before.

Book a Vacation Rental

Hotels can be expensive not only for the room itself but also because you tend to eat out when you stay in a hotel. A vacation rental, on the other hand, can come with a fully stocked kitchen. You can buy groceries and save money by cooking meals in a kitchen and buying your own snacks.

Simply get groceries delivered to your place or book a rental that has a grocery store nearby. The savings on coffee or snacks alone each day can truly add up over the course of your trip.

Travel With a Group

If you have several family members or friends who want to travel with you, you can often qualify for group discounts on flights, hotels and excursions. This requires some planning but can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars overall.

Explore Free Activities

When traveling, there are often many opportunities to enjoy free activities. Whether it’s strolling through a local park, visiting a museum or heading to a local art gallery, there are often many attractions to enjoy that don’t cost anything at all.

Also, many museums and other paid activities typically have certain days of the week or certain times of day where tickets cost less.

Use Public Transportation

Taking an Uber or a taxi might be more convenient at times, but more often than not, taking public transportation is less expensive than any other means of travel. Plus, it helps you to fully immerse in the place you’re visiting and travel like a local.

Consider Travel Credit Cards

Many people use travel credit cards as a strategy to earn bonus miles and rewards that they can use to get free flights and hotel stays. While this strategy isn’t for everyone and requires time, planning and the use of your credit, many people can travel because of their credit card rewards strategy.

Final Thoughts

If you want to travel but are on a tight budget, use some of the hacks mentioned above to see the world on less. While these strategies won’t work for every type of trip, you can use many of them to save hundreds of dollars the next time you plan a vacation.

