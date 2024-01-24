Make Quick Cash By Renting Out These 8 Unusual Things

Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir / iStock.com

If you’ve ever wished you could rent out your home through Airbnb but aren’t in a position to do so, you might be surprised at just how many other things you can rent for quick cash that you hadn’t even considered.

Many of the items on this list aren’t even things, per se, but services or amenities that make life simpler for someone else while also earning you passive income. By connecting with legitimate sites that make some of these negotiations simpler and safer, you can earn money quickly.

Here are eight unusual things you can rent out and make quick cash.

Wi-Fi

If you’ve taken your Wi-Fi bandwidth for granted, now is a good time to think of it as a commodity that others might need and pay for. While you might feel proprietary about it — after all, networks can slow when there are other people on them — there are probably hours when you’re not using it, such as if you work outside the home, during the night when you’re sleeping and other times you’re away from home.

Companies such as Honeygain, Mysterium and Fluidstack will help you rent out your bandwidth to earn a little extra cash (or sometimes crypto).

Parking Space

Another great way to make quick cash is to rent out your parking space or driveway, especially if you live in an area where on-street or public parking is hard to come by.

From college students to business people, according to sites like Neighbor.com, you can earn between $50 and $300 per month just by letting people use the space when you aren’t! There are many sites that do this, such as Parkable.com, Spacer.com and Curbflip.com.

Swimming Pool

If you’re lucky enough to have a swimming pool at your home, chances are you don’t use it nearly as much as you’d like. Swimming pools require costly maintenance, too, so wouldn’t it be nice if you could earn enough to pay for these costs and then some?

With sites like Swimply.com, you can! Much like Airbnb for homes, Swimply simplifies the process for pool owners. You just have to be comfortable with strangers using your facilities, and hope they treat them as well as you do.

Your Art

Whether you are an artist who makes unique art or you have a nice collection of art but not enough room to hang it all, consider renting out your art. Potential renters might include people who want to hang it for a short time, want to hang it in a business or don’t want to invest in purchasing art.

Agreements like these are quite common in the art world, known as leasing agreements. You can even use apps that allow potential renters to see what your art would look like on their walls.

Storage Space

You don’t need an actual storage unit to rent storage space to others. If you have a clean and easily accessible garage, basement, shed or other storage space that you aren’t using, you can make it available on sites like StoreAtMyHouse and earn anywhere between $300 and $3,000 per year depending on factors such as the size of storage space and location. One thing to keep in mind is that you will need to have your own liability insurance.

Garden Space

People who live in the city and suburbs don’t always have access to the green space they need to put in a fruit and vegetable garden. But people will often pay for this privilege. Through sites like YardYum and SharedEarth, you can connect through a safe and vetted method to offer up the fertile earth for others to plant a garden in. It’s also a nice way to contribute to a sustainable environment, help people grow affordable food and know that you’re doing something good for the planet, too.

Friendship

If you are an extrovert with a love of socializing, you may be able to earn quick cash renting out…yourself. Your friendship, that is. If you’ve ever awkwardly gone to a movie or a meal by yourself and didn’t enjoy it, you know what it’s like to yearn for company.

You can offer this company to others, for everything from attending events, work functions, weddings, making a meal together, family functions, going to the beach and much more. Through sites like RentaAFriend, you can be sure to connect with like-minded people in a safe and organized way.

Furniture to Realtors

In the real estate business, there’s nothing sadder than an empty house to show prospective clients. A house full of tastefully appointed furniture, on the other hand, can go a long way toward helping buyers see what the house actually looks like when full of their things. This is known as “staging” and realtors need furniture to fill empty homes they’re trying to sell.

If you have more furniture than you can fit in your home or are renovating a home and upgrading, consider reaching out to realtors in your local area to see if you might have what they need, for a price.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Make Quick Cash By Renting Out These 8 Unusual Things