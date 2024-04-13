8 US Cities Paying You to Move There with $15,000 Cash and Free Homes

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With more and more people working remotely, the allure of staying in a big city with its even bigger rents starts to dwindle. Especially when towns across America are literally paying people to move there. These cities welcome digital commuters with perks galore — we’re talking cash, houses, free coworking spaces and all sorts of other incentives. Smaller towns with aging citizens are desperately in search of young and vibrant new crowds to keep them alive – that’s where you come in.

Pack your bags because here are the U.S. cities paying people to move there with $15,000 cash and free homes.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

The city of Tulsa is offering $10,000 to people who move there and work remotely. That means you can live in Tulsa, but work for a company in another state. Pretty cool, right? Since the program started in 2018, over 2,900 people have moved to Tulsa through it, generating $307 million in income and millions more in tax revenue for the city. Win/win!

Various Towns, West Virginia

This almost too good to be true — but it’s not! The picturesque West Virginia towns offer $12,000 in cash and a free home to people who move there. The Ascend West Virginia program has received over 42,500 applications so far, and participants get access to free coworking spaces and outdoor activities like rock climbing and golfing. Sign us up!

Topeka, Kansas

The city of Topeka is paying people up to $15,000 to move there and take a job. They have special programs for veterans, people who used to live in Topeka, and those who get a job paying at least $50,000. Since the program started in 2019, over 6,000 people have applied and nearly 150 have moved to Topeka.

The Shoals, Alabama

In an area called The Shoals, which has several towns and cities, they offer up to $10,000 for people who move there and work remotely. You just have to make at least $52,000 a year and move there within six months. The program has received over 2,300 applications from all 50 states and even some international applicants.

Rochester, New York

The city of Rochester gives remote workers $10,000 in grants and incentives, plus another $9,000 for home buying. To qualify, you have to live more than 300 miles away or in another state. The program launched in 2022 and aims to bring in 600 new remote workers over three years.

Indiana

Lots of cities and towns in Indiana are offering relocation packages, like $15,000 in Noblesville (including a $5,000 cash grant, free golf, and coffee with the mayor) and $7,200 in Evansville (with $5,000 cash, museum passes, and a membership to an urban forest). As of 2023, some 340 households have relocated to Indiana through these programs.

Kentucky

Several Kentucky towns are paying people to move there, like Mayfield and Graves County, which offer an $8,800 package with $5,000 cash plus other benefits like half-off childcare and free monthly egg deliveries. Some cities also offer an extra $2,500 bonus for workers who bring a spouse who will work locally in healthcare or education.

Alaska

Instead of cash incentives, Alaska gives all its residents a yearly payment from its Permanent Fund Dividend. In 2022, every Alaska resident received $3,284 – the highest amount so far under the program. To be eligible, you must live in Alaska for a full calendar year before applying.

These are just a few of the many places across the U.S. that are paying people to move there. If you’re thinking about making a change, you might want to check out these deals. You could get free money, a free home, or even both! With so many great options, who knows — your next home could be in a city that’s paying you to live there.

