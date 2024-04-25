8 US Summer Trips Middle-Class Families Can Still Afford For 2024

champpixs / iStock.com

Summer travel can be expensive, especially if you’re planning to go abroad and haven’t gotten all of your plans set yet. The longer you take to buy those airplane tickets and book those accommodations, the higher the overall cost is likely to be, too.

If you’re planning a last-minute summer vacation for the whole family, you might want to keep things a little closer to home this year. This can help keep costs down — a major plus for middle-class families on a budget — while ensuring you have a great time.

Here are some of the top U.S.-based trips middle-class families can still afford to take this summer.

Boone, North Carolina

One affordable — and beautiful — place to travel this summer is Boone, North Carolina.

“Boone might not be as popular as the lovely Asheville, NC, or the popular Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge that sit nearby, but it’s still a beautiful destination to get away,” said Jasmin Diaz, marketing specialist and travel expert at Smoky Mountains. The town is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, so you’re sure to get some stunning views this summer.

“Depending on where you live, you can easily drive to Boone. However, for those traveling from far away, you can snag a flight in July for $180 to $200 on average,” Diaz said. “That’s not bad from prime summertime. When looking for accommodation, you can easily find plenty of cabins under $200 a night. When I say cabins under $200, I don’t mean outdated ones either.”

There’s also plenty to do for the whole family while on a relatively tight budget. Aside from outdoor recreational activities like kayaking, swimming and hiking, there are also museums, local eateries with live music, breweries, distilleries and more.

“Prices for these attractions don’t come with a hefty price tag either,” Diaz said. “Overall, if you want a place to get away with mountain views and just simply enjoy nature, Boone is the place for you.”

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Another U.S. destination for those who want to enjoy an unforgettable outdoor experience is The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which spans the border between Tennessee and North Carolina. There, you’ll find plenty of hiking trails and wildlife like beer, elk and deer.

“Unlike many national parks, The Great Smoky Mountains boasts free entry, saving a significant chunk of your travel budget,” said Tim Hentschel, the CEO and co-founder of Hotel Planner. “Further, the park offers endless exploration opportunities without spending a dime…hostels and budget motels typically cost between $30 and $80 per night outside of peak season (July and October).”

Boston, Massachusetts

“With an enriching history, top educational institutions, beloved sports teams, old-world architecture, a burgeoning craft brewery scene and more, Boston has something for everyone,” said Kevin Matheson, general manager at Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston.

A lot of activities there are family-friendly and affordable.

“History buffs can walk the iconic 2.5-mile Freedom Trail to visit 16 historically significant sites,” Matheson said. “Families with young children can enjoy the day in the Boston Common, America’s oldest public park, or head to the Boston Children’s Museum for $1 admission days on Sundays.”

Hotels can be on the pricey side, but you can find some deals for around $200 to $300 a night if you book soon.

Margaritaville at Sea

If you’re looking for a multi-destination summer trip, try out Margaritaville at Sea.

“You can go from Palm Beach, FL to the Bahamas on a 2-night, 3-day excursion starting at $100,” Hentschel said. “In order to attract new customers, Margaritaville at Sea has slashed pricing on their cruises. If you’ve never been to the Bahamas, this is probably the cheapest way to go. And they definitely serve Jimmy Buffet’s ‘Cheeseburgers in Paradise.'”

Alburquerque, New Mexico

Head to the Southwest’s Albuquerque, New Mexico for some history, unique sites and activities the whole family will enjoy.

“Attractions include the Petroglyph National Monument and Old Town,” said Tim White, a travel expert and the founder of Milepro. “Families can visit the Albuquerque BioPark and Balloon Museum…for stays, visitors can choose from economical chain hotels to locally owned inns, particularly around Central Avenue. Daily expenses here can average around $130.”

Salt Lake City, Utah

“Salt Lake City, Utah provides an affordable base with a daily meal budget of about $90,” said Pierce Hogan, the owner of Varied Lands. “The Clark Planetarium and Hogle Zoo are great for kids, while adults can explore Temple Square. City Creek Center offers a variety of shopping options.”

As for accommodations, expect to spend around $110 per night.

Syracuse, New York

If you want to introduce your kids to the theater but don’t want to spend a ton to do it, go off-Broadway to Syracuse and see some shows at the Landmark Theater, Syracuse State or Palace Theater.

“Syracuse is a theater town,” Hentschel said. “The quality of performances is on par with Off-Broadway in New York City, with much less expensive tickets, hotels and restaurants. While you’re there, tour Syracuse University and attend a sporting event or two.”

Hotels in Syracuse cost around $100 to $150 a night, though you might be able to find cheaper accommodations by going a little further out.

Omaha, Nebraska

“Major attractions [in Omaha, Nebraska] include the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and the Durham Museum. Families can also explore Lauritzen Gardens or the Children’s Museum,” White said.

As for costs, you can keep things reasonable, too. According to White, a family can keep to a daily budget of around $140 — less if they opt for budget-friendly hotels around the Old Market area.

