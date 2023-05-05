8 Ways To Make $200 in Just a Day

skynesher / Getty Images

Do you need to make money, stat? If that is the case, you won’t have time to start a business or even learn a new skill. You will have to use your existing skills and platforms that are already available to earn cash quickly.

The good news is that there are many ways to do this today thanks to the internet. Regardless of your reasons for needing the money, you can make $200 dollars in a day by taking on any of these common side gigs.

Freelancing

Many skills can make you money as a freelancer. For example, graphic design, freelance writing and coding are just some ways people make money as freelancers. If you need to make money quickly, you can use platforms like Fiverr and Upwork to find freelance work.

Projects on these platforms sometimes don’t pay very much, but if you have in-demand skills, it’s possible to earn $200 or more from a single project.

Drive for Uber or Lyft

If you have a car and a driver’s license, you could potentially drive for Uber and Lyft and start earning money immediately. However, if you aren’t already a driver, it can take several days from when you apply to when you can actually start driving.

How much you can earn on these platforms depends on several factors, including the service provided and the number of hours your work. However, the typical hourly rate is between $8.55 and $11.77 per hour, according to Ridester.

Deliver Food

In the past, you had to be an employee at a local restaurant to make money delivering food, but that is no longer the case thanks to smartphone apps. Now, you can use platforms like Postmates, Uber Eats or DoorDash to find delivery jobs.

These delivery services allow you to deliver food from restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies. Make sure to check the requirements for becoming a driver, such as having a valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

Complete Tasks on TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is a platform that connects people who need help with tasks like cleaning, shopping or assembling furniture with people who are willing to do those tasks. Again, if you are trying to make money quickly, you may not have time to learn a new skill. Thus, a platform like TaskRabbit might allow you to find quick ways to make some extra cash.

Of course, how much money you can make depends on what is available on the platform and how active it is in your area.

Pet Sitting or Dog Walking

I used to do dog sitting and dog walking on Rover, and it was a great experience. Apps like Rover and Wag allow you to do services like walking, sitting and boarding for people in your area.

Chances are you won’t make $200 in a day with this one unless you do it all day long, but it can be an easy way to earn a little extra cash. It’s especially nice if you work remotely and can do your job while you sit. Also, if you are able to host dogs at your home, that tends to pay more — at least on Rover. Keep in mind that these platforms do charge fees, which can significantly reduce how much money you make.

Sell Items Online

If you have items that you no longer need, you could sell them on platforms like eBay, Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. You could earn $200 or more daily by selling multiple items.

Also, there’s no need to limit yourself to what is already in your closet. Many people make money by flipping items they found at thrift stores, estate sales, etc. You may not have time to flip items if you must make $200 today, but it’s something to consider if you want to make more money later.

Participate in Paid Focus Groups or Surveys

Companies value consumers’ opinions. This is very valuable information for companies as it can help them make more money. This is why companies are willing to pay people to share their opinions on their products and services.

Unfortunately, surveys and focus groups can be selective, only accepting opinions from narrow consumer segments. Others simply offer very low pay. Still, if you have a bit of luck on your side, you might be able to make some extra cash — up to a few hundred bucks.

Rent Your Space

If you have a spare room, a parking spot, or even a storage space, you could rent it out on platforms like Airbnb, SpotHero or Neighbor. As usual, how much you can earn depends on certain factors, such as where you live and how in-demand the area is.

Another factor that might influence your earning potential here is whether it is peak season or the off-season. Just be sure to check local regulations and insurance requirements before renting out your space. Certain regulations or even a ban on these practices might be in place, so it’s important to check in advance.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Ways To Make $200 in Just a Day