8 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Working From Home

If you’re looking for ways to earn $200 or more a day from the comfort of your home, you’re in luck. There are plenty of options for making money based on your skills, interests and how much time you’re willing to commit.

Some of these methods are relatively passive, meaning you don’t have to do much beyond the initial setup to keep the money coming in. Others require a more hands-on approach. Whatever the case, they can all be a great way to supplement your regular income. Or, if you’re interested in turning what you do into more of a full-time gig, you might even be able to do that.

Here are eight ways to earn at least $200 a day working from home.

Become a Prompt Engineer

Pay estimate: $55 an hour

“As an owner of an online business, I always stress that if you want to earn money online, you have to treat whatever gig you are doing as a business,” said Ryan Carrigan, the CEO and co-founder of moveBuddha.

One way to earn money from home is to become a prompt engineer.

“As a prompt engineer, you train generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) to generate solutions to the desired output,” Carrigan said. “All it requires is a good command of English.”

You can earn around $55 an hour, according to Carrigan. If you work four hours a day, you can easily clear the $200 goal.

Rent Out Parts of Your Home

Pay estimate: $200 or more a day

If you own your home and have some extra rooms or spaces available to rent out, you could earn a decent amount of money this way, too.

“You can rent storage space in basements, attics, closets, garages, or storage sheds. You can also rent out parking spaces in your garage or driveway. If you have a lot of land, consider renting out part of it for storing larger vehicles such as boats and motor homes,” said Ryan Barone, co-founder and CEO at RentRedi.

How much you can earn depends on what you charge and what the competition and demand are like. The higher the demand and the more you have to offer, the more you can make.

Get Into Affiliate Marketing

Pay estimate: $20 to $200 per qualified gig

Affiliate marketing is another way to earn money from home. It typically takes a bit of time and effort to get started, but if you’re willing to commit, you could earn $200 or more a day.

There are plenty of ways to earn money as an affiliate marketer, but Carrigan suggested Home Depot specifically.

“Home Depot is one of the [most] renowned and reputable companies in the home appliances market,” he said. “With this gig, you can earn between $20 to $200 per qualified gig which translates into more than $200 a day.”

Earnings largely depend on how many people purchase products through your site or links.

Become a Freelancer

As a freelancer, you can start earning money from home using the skills you already have. Even if you have a traditional job, you could supplement your income this way.

“Put your work skills to use. Do you freelance as a writer? Or are you a website designer, looking for logo design and web layout creation work? Maybe you’re a programmer or digital marketer with a specialized skill,” said Erika Kullberg, an attorney and personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com.

You can use sites like Fiverr, Upwork or Freelancer to promote and offer your services to prospective clients. You’ll typically earn money by the hour or project.

Write and Sell eBooks

Pay estimate: 99 cents to $5 per eBook

Another way to earn $200 a day from home is to write and sell books on platforms like Amazon. You can get started by learning how to design these books on YouTube and then signing up on the Amazon KDP site and listing your eBooks there.

“As the market is saturated now, you can carve a new market niche by using less competitive social media sites like Pinterest,” Carrigan said.

It’ll take some time to learn how to format and then write the actual book. It also helps if you already have a social media presence with people who’d be willing to purchase your book. But even if you don’t, you can start promoting it. Once you have enough interest, you could start earning a couple of hundred dollars a day.

Become an Online Tutor

Online tutors typically earn about $35 an hour, meaning you could earn $200 a day by working about 5 1/2 hours.

“Use what you know to help others as an online tutor or teacher for subjects like math, science, languages or test prep,” Kullberg said. “You can land a job working via Skype or another interface from places such as Chegg Tutors and Tutor.com to help students around the world with their homework and test prep.”

Open an E-commerce Store

Pay estimate: $200 or more a day

If you have an artistic bent, consider opening an e-commerce store online and earning money that way.

“Set up an online store or sell on platforms like Shopify, Etsy, or Amazon FBA,” Kullberg said. “Whether you want to make your own handicrafts, source products from around the world, or dropship them, e-commerce provides a source of more passive income that you can operate and grow from home.”

Become a Virtual Assistant

While your hourly earnings can vary wildly as a virtual assistant, you could earn $200 by putting in a few hours each day. You could potentially earn even more if you start a small business and run everything through your own site. But if you’re just getting started, consider going through an established platform first.

“Help an entrepreneur or a small business get off the ground working from your home as a virtual assistant,” Kullberg said. “These services could include setting appointments, responding to emails, doing research, marketing or clerical work. People looking to hire virtual assistants can be found on Remote.co and Zirtual.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Working From Home