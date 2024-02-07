8 Ways Frugal People Save on Valentine’s Day Gifts and Dinners

LumiNola / Getty Images

Ah, Valentine’s Day. Not only does this holiday potentially pack a sorrowful punch for those on the hunt for love, it can be a real money pit for those who are in romantic relationships.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), total spending on significant others for the holiday is forecast to reach a record $14.2 billion. The top expenditures include candy at 57%, greeting cards at 40%, flowers at 39%, an evening out at 32%, jewelry at 22%, clothing at 21% and gift cards at 19%.

How can you save on Valentine’s Day gifts and dinners this year? Here’s what the experts had to say.

BYOB to a Restaurant

Some restaurants allow you to bring your own booze. If that’s the case, definitely go that route to save.

“If you want to dine out, bring your own bottle,” said Sophia Phillips, lifestyle expert at CouponBirds. “That is because an average bottle of wine costs around $14 retail, while the price may double or even triple at restaurants.”

Note that some restaurants will charge corkage fees if you bring your own bottle, so it may be worth a call ahead to find out.

Keep an Eye Out for Online Discounts on Clothing, Jewelry and Cosmetics

To lure customers into celebrating Valentine’s Day, some sites offer motivating discounts from 20% to 50% on select items, said Phillips.

“According to a survey conducted by CouponBirds, the top three sectors with the largest percentage of merchants who offer discounts are clothing, jewelry and cosmetics,” Phillips said. “Pay attention to the information in these sectors.”

Shop Around for Better Pricing on Flowers — Whole Foods Could Be a Good Option

Valentine’s Day flowers can be wildly expensive — don’t get trapped into overspending.

“Take the time to compare prices, because even a Valentine’s Day sale price could be a discount off of an inflated price,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae. “Every year, one of my favorite flower deals is at Whole Foods: two dozen roses for $24.99! This is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.”

DIY a Bouquet With Grocery Store or Specialty Market Flowers

“Another option is to create your own Valentine’s bouquet by assembling more affordable blooms into a bouquet of your own creation,” Bodge said. “Look for budget-friendly flowers at the grocery store or specialty market, like Trader Joe’s.”

Dine Out on a Different Day

Yes, you won’t be able to get that special Valentine’s Day menu, but you could save a lot of money on dinner by celebrating this romantic occasion on another night of the week.

“You can expect to spend $20-$100 more for a special menu on a busy night than you will on the typical menu — where you get to order from the whole menu and not just a set list or prix fixe menu,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “Celebrating before or after the holiday can save you money and typically offer a less crowded experience.”

DIY a Romantic Dinner

Another way to save on dining out is to DIY dinner. This can even be a more romantic option than sitting in a crowded restaurant.

“What’s more special than making your own Valentine’s menu to celebrate?” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews. “Taking care of it at home means being able to choose how many courses you want to do, as well as how fancy you want to get.”

You could even go out and make it an all-day at home event — could be a fun way to get cozy this winter, in general!

“Even better, you can turn it into an all-day event, rather than restricting yourself to an hour or two at a restaurant,” Ramhold said. “Plus, by planning your own meal, you control the cost. If you have the budget for it, go big with lobster or steak or whatever else you want to do, but if you’re on a tighter budget, you can still make a lovely pasta dish and have a nice bottle of wine along with your favorite dessert without feeling like you’re skimping.”

Use Those Gift Cards You May Have Forgotten About

If you’re still holding onto gift cards you received during the holidays, now could be the perfect time to use them. This is certainly far better than letting them go to waste, as so many Americans do.

“The total value of unused gift cards in the U.S. is about $3 billion each year, and about 51% of consumers have at least one gift card that goes unused,” Phillips said.

Shop Valentine’s Day Clearance Sales on Feb. 15

To get ahead of next year’s spending, be sure to shop post-holiday clearance sales that start on Feb. 15.

“If you plan your Valentine’s celebration for after the day itself, you can take advantage of clearance sales as soon as they go live,” Ramhold said. “That means getting plenty of Valentine’s Day gifts for 50% off right away, if not even more. Don’t wait too long though; the popular items will sell out quickly, so the best thing you can do is shop these items the morning of Feb. 15 and not a minute later.”

