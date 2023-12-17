Getty - take a close look research fine print examine magnifying glass study

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses the eight bank stocks that he owns, making up over 12% of his portfolio. In addition to a review of how they've done in 2023, Jason shares his most recent thoughts on whether any are still buys, and his expectations going forward. Stocks discussed include Axos Financial (NYSE: AX), Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF), Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE: NTB), Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC), M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), and PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC).

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Dec. 13, 2023. The video was published on Dec 16, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Axos Financial, Bank Of N.t. Butterfield & Son, Central Pacific Financial, Live Oak Bancshares, M & T Bank, PNC Financial Services, SoFi Technologies, and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial, Bank Of N.t. Butterfield & Son, Central Pacific Financial, Live Oak Bancshares, PNC Financial Services, and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

These 8 Winning Bank Stocks Are 12% of My Portfolio. Here Is What I Think About All of Them. was originally published by The Motley Fool