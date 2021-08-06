U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

$80.9 Billion Construction Plastic Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Borealis, Excelite and JM Eagle Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Plastic Market Research Report by Plastic Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Plastic Market size was estimated at USD 80.91 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 86.78 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.59% to reach USD 125.56 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Construction Plastic to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Plastic Type, the Construction Plastic Market was examined across Expanded Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride.

  • Based on Application, the Construction Plastic Market was examined across Insulation Materials, Pipes, and Windows & Doors.

  • Based on End User, the Construction Plastic Market was examined across Non-Residential and Residential.

  • Based on Geography, the Construction Plastic Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Construction Plastic Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Construction Plastic Market, including ACH Foam Technologies, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Berry Plastics Corporation, Borealis AG, Dowdupont Inc, Excelite, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Ineos Olefins & Polymers USA, JM Eagle, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Plazit Polygal Group, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Solvay S.A., and Total S.A.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Construction Plastic Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Construction Plastic Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Construction Plastic Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Construction Plastic Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Construction Plastic Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Construction Plastic Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Construction Plastic Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing benefit associated with use of PVC and EPS plastics
5.1.1.2. Green building practices and growth in use of recycled plastics
5.1.1.3. Attractive investment in emerging economies
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Availability of substitute materials
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing utilization of pipes for various purposes such as drainage, oil, sewer system, water supply, and irrigation
5.1.3.2. High demand from construction companies in the Asia Pacific
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Fluctuating prices of crude oil
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Construction Plastic Market, by Plastic Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Expanded Polystyrene
6.3. Polyethylene
6.4. Polypropylene
6.5. Polyvinyl Chloride

7. Construction Plastic Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Insulation Materials
7.3. Pipes
7.4. Windows & Doors

8. Construction Plastic Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Non-Residential
8.3. Residential

9. Americas Construction Plastic Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Construction Plastic Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Construction Plastic Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. ACH Foam Technologies
13.2. Asahi Kasei Corporation
13.3. BASF SE
13.4. Berry Plastics Corporation
13.5. Borealis AG
13.6. Dowdupont Inc
13.7. Excelite
13.8. Formosa Plastics Corporation
13.9. Ineos Olefins & Polymers USA
13.10. JM Eagle
13.11. Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
13.12. Plazit Polygal Group
13.13. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
13.14. Solvay S.A.
13.15. Total S.A.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b19zr5

