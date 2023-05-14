80+ best Amazon deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day 2023
Memorial Day 2023 is still a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to shop the best deals on the web. Amazon is offering plenty of early holiday deals right now with markdowns across all categories. Whether you want to refresh your patio furniture and grab a new grill for your MDW barbecue or snag incredible deals on home appliances and smart TVs, the online retailer has every base covered.
The best early Memorial Day deals at Amazon
Top 10 early Memorial Day deals at Amazon
JoyJolt JoyFul 24-Piece Glass Storage Containers with Lids for $35.95 (Save $29)
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $79.95 (Save $85)
FDW 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set from $139.99 (Save $22 to $58)
Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $120)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49.01)
Nectar 12-Inch Queen Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $699 (Save $200)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV for $1,197.99 (Save $500)
Seasonal deals
Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill from $27.95 (Save $12.04)
Klahaite Electronic Bug Zapper for $33.98 with on-page coupon (Save $26.01)
Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella for $46.99 with on-page coupon (Save $17)
Aqua Leisure Ultimate Pool Float Lounges for $47.99 (Save $12)
FDW 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set from $139.99 (Save $22 to $58)
Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $120)
Greenworks 14-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower for $209.99 (Save $70)
Appliance deals
GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer from $114.31 with on-page coupon (Save $150 to $184.69)
Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier for $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $40)
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $299.99 (Save $100)
Breville Barista Express BES870XL Espresso Machine for $599.95 (Save $150)
Mattress and bedding deals
Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300-Treat-Count King Duvet Cover Set for $33.01 (Save $41.98)
Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Non-Slip Full Bed Frame with Steel Slats for $83.54 (Save $21.57)
Amazon Basics 10-Inch King Memory Foam Mattress for $298.05 (Save $52.60)
Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-Inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $449.99 (Save $30)
Nectar 12-Inch Queen Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $699 (Save $200)
TV deals
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $379.99 (Save $140)
Hisense 65U8H QLED U8H Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED 65-Inch Google Smart TV for $899.99 (Save $50)
LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV for $1,196.99 (Save $303)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV for $1,197.99 (Save $500)
Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD A95K Series Bravia XR QD-OLED Smart Google TV for $2,998 (Save $501.99)
Headphone deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49.01)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
Tech deals
Samsung Pro Plus Adapter 512GB microSDXC for $45.42 (Save $64.57)
HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-Inch Laptop for $1,029.99 (Save $150)
Kitchen deals
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer for $22.50 (Save $27.49)
JoyJolt JoyFul 24-Piece Glass Storage Containers with Lids for $35.95 (Save $29)
Lodge 8-Quart Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven for $79.90 (Save $42.10)
Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set with Block for $159.99 (Save $349.51)
Home and furniture deals
Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Kitchen Counter Barstool, Set of 2 for $65.01 (Save $36.95)
Amazon Basics Padded Office Desk Chair with Armrests for $87.81 (Save $42.68)
Amazon Basics Kitchen Island Cart with Storage from $94.38 (Save $27.63 to $40.90)
Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa with Reversible Sectional Chaise for $509.98 (Save $90)
Fashion deals
NorthYard Men's 7-Inch Athletic Hiking Shorts from $23.99 (Save $9)
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress from $33.08 (Save $6.91)
Rockport Women's Briah Perf Sling Wedge Sandal from $55.60 (Save $64.40)
Lifestyle deals
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs for $15.99 (Save $14)
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $79.95 (Save $85)
