80+ best Amazon deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day 2023

Shop early Memorial Day 2023 deals on appliances, tech, fashion and more at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Memorial Day 2023 is still a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to shop the best deals on the web. Amazon is offering plenty of early holiday deals right now with markdowns across all categories. Whether you want to refresh your patio furniture and grab a new grill for your MDW barbecue or snag incredible deals on home appliances and smart TVs, the online retailer has every base covered.

The best early Memorial Day deals at Amazon

Top 10 early Memorial Day deals at Amazon

➤Memorial Day 2023 is almost here: Here are the 60+ best early Memorial Day sales to shop now

Seasonal deals

Furnish your patio with savings by shopping these limited-time Amazon deals.

Story continues

Appliance deals

Save big on home appliances, including air purifiers and coffee makers, right now at Amazon.

➤Related: Update your home by shopping the best appliance sales at Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy

Mattress and bedding deals

Sink into dreamy savings with early Memorial Day Amazon deals on mattresses and bedding.

➤Mattress sales are heating up: Shop dreamy deals at Avocado, Mattress Firm and Tuft & Needle

TV deals

We love this LG TV and it's on mega sale right now at Amazon.

➤More: Get a better view with the best TV deals on Samsung, TCL, Sony and LG screens

Headphone deals

Amazon has the best deals on headphones from Apple and Bose ahead of Memorial Day 2023.

Tech deals

Amazon has steep savings on must-have tech, including this Ring video doorbell.

➤The best daily tech deals: Our favorite deals on TVs, laptops, headphones and more at Best Buy

Kitchen deals

Stock your kitchen with savings when you shop these early Memorial Day deals at Amazon.

➤All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale is back: Save up to 77% on All-Clad cookware now

Home and furniture deals

Save on furniture for your office, kitchen, living room and more at Amazon.

Fashion deals

Shop style savings on Nautica and more at Amazon.

➤Save on fashion must-haves: Make a style statement with 10 best wedding guest dresses under $100

Lifestyle deals

Snag deals on pet products, health and fitness must-haves and more today at Amazon.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop early Memorial Day sales on appliances, tech, more