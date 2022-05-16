U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

i-80 Gold Announces Approval for Listing on the NYSE American

May 16, 2022
In this article:
  IAUCF

RENO, Nev., May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") have been approved for listing and trading on the NYSE American. The Company expects that its Common Shares will commence trading at market open on the NYSE American on May 19, 2022, under the symbol "IAUX" and will be delisted from the OTCQX.

i-80 Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)
i-80 Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)

The Common Shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "IAU".

Ewan Downie, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Listing on the NYSE American stock exchange is a major achievement for the Company, providing enhanced access to the world's largest and most liquid equity market and increasing our exposure to a larger, substantially more diverse audience of institutional and retail investors. i-80 produces 100% of its gold in the United States, and we believe that this listing will increase awareness and liquidity as we focus on delivering exceptional value to shareholders. It also constitutes another significant milestone that has been achieved in our first year as a company".

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company that is executing its aggressive growth plan with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the expansion or mineral resources. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-announces-approval-for-listing-on-the-nyse-american-301547535.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

