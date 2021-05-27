U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

i-80 Gold Announces C$14 Million Top-Up Subscription by Equinox Gold

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

RENO, Nev., May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox") has exercised its right under the support agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 7, 2021 between the Company and Equinox to defend its pro rata ownership of i–80 shares on a partially-diluted basis following the recent issuance of shares by the Company in connection with completion of the acquisition of all of the outstanding membership interests of Osgood Mining Company, LLC, the 100% owner of the Getchell mining project in Nevada, from Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. In connection with to the Agreement, Equinox subscribed for 5,479,536 new common shares of the Company at a price of C$2.60 per common share, for gross proceeds to the Company of C$14,246,793.60 (the "Subscription"). As a result of the Subscription, Equinox has maintained the pro rata ownership of i-80 common shares it held prior to the completion of the acquisition by the Company of Osgood Mining, as detailed further below.

i-80 Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)
i-80 Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)

"The exercise of Equinox's anti-dilution right further strengthens our balance sheet and I believe demonstrates Equinox's commitment to the work with i-80 as we aggressively grow our business in Nevada." stated Ewan Downie, CEO of i-80.

As a consequence of its level of ownership of the Company's shares, Equinox is considered a "related party" of i-80 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, including Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the Canadian Securities Regulators ("MI 61-101"), as well as an 'insider' of i-80 for the purposes of the rules and regulations of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The exercise by Equinox of its top-up right and Subscription for additional shares of i-80 is considered a "related-party transaction" for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority securityholder approval requirements otherwise necessary for "related party transactions" that are available under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, insofar as it concerns "related parties", did not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of i-80 at the time the transaction was agreed to.

After giving effect to the acquisition of Osgood Mining by the Company, but immediately before the closing of the Subscription, Equinox held, directly or indirectly, 50,561,747 common shares of the Company representing approximately 27.3% of the basic issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, and warrants entitling Equinox to purchase 2,318,596 additional common shares. Assuming the exercise of such warrants on a partially diluted basis, Equinox would have owned 52,880,343 common shares, representing approximately 28.2% of the common shares that would be issued and outstanding. As a result of the Subscription, Equinox now holds directly or indirectly, 56,041,282 common shares representing approximately 29.4% of the basic issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis and the same warrants entitling Equinox to purchase 2,318,596 additional common shares. Assuming the exercise of such warrants on a partially diluted basis, Equinox would own 58,359,879 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 30.3% of the common shares that would be issued and outstanding on a partially-diluted basis.

Equinox has advised the Company that it is completing the Subscription for investment purposes and may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Company in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors. Equinox advises that it currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in the Company. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Equinox may develop other plans or intentions in the future relating to one or more of the above items.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act any application state securities laws.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status. In addition to its producing mine, El Nino at South Arturo, i-80 is beginning to plan for future production growth through the potential addition of the Phases 1 & 3 projects at South Arturo, advancing the Getchell Project through economic studies and then on to development, and the advanced exploration for the 100%–owned McCoy-Cove Property.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, actual production results and costs, outcomes and timing of updated technical studies and future exploration results. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.


Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/27/c9047.html

  • Inflation questions keep stocks in check

    World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks' giant stimulus packages. The Euro STOXX 600 lost 0.2%, with German shares down 0.5% and London's main index making slim losses. Investors also held back major bets before the monthly U.S. personal consumption report, due on Friday.

  • Analysis-Amazon's Washington critics set to pounce on MGM deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon's move to buy the MGM movie and TV studio will provide fuel for the Seattle company's critics in the nation's capitol who complain it is already too big and powerful, but experts said the deal poses few classic antitrust concerns. A little more than an hour after the deal was announced, Republican Senator Josh Hawley blasted Amazon.com as a "monopoly platform" on Twitter, adding, "This sale should not go through," and that the company shouldn't be allowed to buy anything. And Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate's antitrust panel, called for "a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal won't risk harming competition."

  • Justice Department Opens Probe Into Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Justice is investigating the market-rattling meltdown of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management in March, a debacle that left big banks in Europe, Asia and the U.S. nursing more than $10 billion in losses.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to at least some of the banks that dealt with the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the confidential probe. It’s unclear what potential violations or entities authorities are examining.A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment, a spokesperson for Archegos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Banks raced to sell off Archegos’ holdings in March after the family office made massive, highly leveraged bets on companies including ViacomCBS Inc. and was unable to meet margin calls as the positions soured. The episode contributed to losses for banks including Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Morgan Stanley that had helped to finance the wagers through prime brokerage units, which lend money to hedge funds and other private investment firms.While authorities haven’t accused Archegos or its banks of breaking any laws in their dealings, the episode has drawn public criticism from regulators, as well as some inquiries behind the scenes from watchdogs around the world. The implosion shows Wall Street has grown too complacent about potential threats building up in the economy, Michael Hsu, the new acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said last week.The Securities and Exchange Commission launched a preliminary investigation into Hwang in March, a person familiar with the matter said at the time. The agency has since explored how to increase transparency for the types of derivative bets that sank the firm.And in the U.K., the Prudential Regulation Authority has been asking firms including Credit Suisse, Nomura and UBS Group AG to hand over information related to their lending to Archegos, people familiar with the matter have said.No bank suffered heavier losses on Archegos than Credit Suisse, and most of the leverage the bank extended was booked in London. The regulator is taking the lead on positions held by the U.K. entities of foreign banks and is coordinating with U.S., Swiss and Japanese watchdogs, the people said.(Updates with background on regulatory interest from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowing Inflation Gives Uruguay Central Bank Shot at Credibility

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Uruguay has an opportunity to tame chronically high inflation as a sluggish economy is keeping consumer prices in check, giving the central bank a chance to shore up its credibility before inflationary pressures return.Consumer prices fell within policy makers’ 3% to 7% target range for the first time in three years with April’s 6.76% year-on-year print. The central bank, led by former Banco Santander SA executive Diego Labat, sees inflation slowing to about 6.3% by December, and 5.2% in 2022.The central bank will pivot away from its expansive monetary policy when appropriate to make sure inflation expectations converge with its target during the next two years, Labat said in an interview late Wednesday.“Our monetary policy has credibility problems,” he said. “The only solution is to comply step by step with everything we announce.”The South American country boasts one of the strongest economies in the region, but for years has tolerated some of the highest levels of inflation among investment grade countries. The pandemic forced the central bank to prioritize the economy with loose monetary policy and measures aimed at keeping credit flowing. Last year’s 5.9% contraction in GDP and a slow recovery have tempered price gains and given policy makers room to keep their benchmark rate at 4.5% since they reintroduced the rate last September.Inflation expectations are still too high, Labat said. The central bank’s most recent survey of economists sees consumer prices rising 7% this year and 6.8% in 2022 when the monetary authority lowers the upper threshold of its target to 6%.“Expectations and the convergence of those expectations matter to us,” Labat said. “We aren’t worried about occasional” inflationary pressures that might appear later this year, he said.Credibility GapUruguay has witnessed many false dawns in its frequently half-hearted efforts to lower inflation in recent years. Consumer prices briefly fell as low as 5.24% in mid-2017 only to hit a 16-year high of 11.05% in May 2020 due to a slide in the currency.The government’s fiscal goals and upcoming wage negotiations that are congruent with lower inflation should help Uruguay ditch its habit of baking high inflation expectations into wages and prices, he said.“We are trying to break that indexing process at a time when the current juncture helps us. Perhaps during a period of growth this process would have been much more difficult,” Labat said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung Still a Bargain in Red Hot Korea Market, Dalton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- While a flood of retail investing in growth sectors has pushed South Korean stocks near record highs, one hedge fund says there’s still value to be found in the country’s conglomerates.Heavy individual-investor buying of shares in niche sectors such as electric vehicles and biotechnology helped the Kospi index climb 56% over the past year, making it the world’s sixth-best performing benchmark. Yet Samsung Electronics Co.’s forward earnings multiple is only about half that of Apple Inc., while Hyundai Motor Co. trades at 64% of book value.“An interesting thing about the Korean market is that in certain pockets, it can be very hot, but in some other parts, it can also be extremely cheap,” James Lim, a California-based senior research analyst Dalton Investments LLC, said in an interview.The $3.2 billion hedge fund bought shares of some of the country’s family-owned conglomerates, or chaebol, when their prices declined during the first quarter, Lim said, declining to specify exactly which stocks. Dalton is “generally positive” on Samsung, Hyundai, SK Inc. and LG Corp., he said.His remarks come as investors have begun to wonder if Korean stocks have risen too much, too quickly. Despite trading sideways over the past month amid the partial lifting of a ban on short-selling and global concern over inflation, the Kospi has more than doubled from its pandemic low.That’s helped push the gap between fundamentals and valuations for chaebol stocks to “one of the historically widest levels,” Lim said. While holding companies tend to trade at lower valuations than their higher-profile operating units, shares of South Korea’s business groups have additionally suffered over the years from concerns about weak corporate governance and low shareholder returns.“Compared to their net asset value or estimated real net asset value, the discount can be easily 50% to 70%,” the analyst said “That’s something you don’t see frequently in other markets.”Lim said that the situation is improving, with the big four groups increasingly aligning management and shareholder interests. They have also begun to make share-price performance one of the key criteria for measuring management performance.‘Longer-Term Story’SK Inc. aims to boost its market value by sevenfold to 140 trillion won ($125 billion) by 2025, its chief executive said at the annual shareholder meeting in March. Shares of the holding company are up 8.7% so far this year, outperforming the 5.1% increase in chipmaker unit SK Hynix Inc., but lagging the 46% and 34% gains at EV-battery supplier SK Innovation Co. and mobile carrier SK Telecom Co.LG Corp. shares rallied this year, boosted in part by its plan to split off some slower-growth businesses to focus on its high-tech holdings, including LG Electronics Inc. and LG Chem Ltd. The shares resumed trading on Thursday after a monthlong halt amid the reorganization.While Lim said the chaebol stocks are attractive because the market has yet to price in such reform efforts, he added that it could take investors 3 to 5 years to understand how to properly value them.“This is more of a longer-term story,” he said, adding that it is “very difficult” to explain the valuation of some Korean holding companies.(Updates share moves in ninth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Payment Firms Paymentus, Flywire Jump 40% in U.S. Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of payment firms each rose more than 40% in their initial public offerings in the U.S. on Wednesday.Paymentus Holdings Inc. opened at $28.76 Thursday after selling shares at $21 each. Flywire Corp. opened at $34 after pricing at $24. Paymentus raised $210 million while Flywire raised $250 million. Paymentus was up about 37% at 3:13 p.m. in New York while Flywire was up 43%.Following a volatile week in the stock market, listings of technology and internet companies have come back with greater volume and eye-popping first day gains -- a fixture in the U.S. IPO market.ZipRecruiter Inc., a recruitment technology company that went public through a direct listing, rose as much as 8.5% on Wednesday.For its part, Paymentus has a diverse customer base, according to Chief Executive Officer Dushyant Sharma.“We have built an operating system for bill payments, which allows billing companies of all sizes in all major industries -- such as utilities, insurance, auto, finance, mortgage, telecom, health care and government,” Sharma said in an interview.Flywire, in turn, is taking aim at legacy players.“We see ourselves competing against old school inefficient payments,” said Alex Finkelstein, Flywire board member and general partner at Spark Capital.Paymentus and Flywire each have a market value of about $3.3 billion.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. led both offerings.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Forms Wealth Venture With China’s Largest Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received approval from Chinese regulators to set up a wealth management joint venture in the world’s second-largest economy to go after an asset pool it estimated will surpass $70 trillion by the end of this decade.Goldman Sachs Asset Management will hold 51% in the venture, while the wealth arm of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest bank by assets, will own the remainder, the firms said on Tuesday.Financial groups are rushing to capitalize on the opening of China’s $54 trillion financial industry. Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS Group AG are adding staff and expanding their footprint in everything from investment banking to asset management. Most foreign financial institutions have identified wealth management as a prime focus with investable assets estimated to double over the next few years.“This joint venture with China’s pre-eminent financial institution will accelerate our objective of establishing a leadership position in one of the world’s largest, fastest-growing wealth management opportunities,” Tuan Lam, head of the client business for Asia Pacific, ex-Japan, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in a statement.Investable assets in China are set to surpass $70 trillion by 2030, with about 60% to be allocated to non-deposit products such as securities, mutual funds and wealth management products, according to Goldman Sachs research.The firm is investing heavily and has plans to double its workforce in the country. It has been on an unprecedented hiring spree in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first four months of the year, adding 320 people, including about 70 dealmakers.A new partnership with ICBC, which has more than 16,600 outlets, will boost Goldman’s distribution network and access to wealthy customers.Beijing-based ICBC had 680 million personal banking clients by the end of last year, with the balance of personal financial assets under management reaching 16 trillion yuan. ICBC’s wealth management unit alone had more than 25 million customers, 89,000 private banking clients and 722,000 corporate customers.Under new regulations introduced last year, foreign firms can take full control of their mutual fund joint ventures with the approval from the securities regulator, or seek partnerships with a local banks. More than 40 overseas companies have set up joint-ventures and some have applied for greater control.Amundi SA in December 2019 became the first foreign firm to be allowed to take control of a wealth management venture, owning 55% of a Shanghai-based company with Bank of China holding the rest.BlackRock Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte have won approval start an asset-management business in China along with China Construction Bank. Schroders was approved to set up a joint venture with Bank of Communications earlier this year.JPMorgan said in March it is investing 2.67 billion yuan ($417 million) in China Merchants Bank Co.’s wealth management unit.Still, not everyone is going all in. Fund giant Vanguard Group Inc. earlier this year ditched plans for a wholly-owned mutual fund license and is instead teaming up with Ant Group Co. on a joint robo advisory.(Updates with details on Vanguard in last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules - sources

    WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel Facebook's messaging app to break privacy protections, sources said. The case asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new IT rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it, people familiar with the lawsuit told Reuters. The WhatsApp lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google's parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • UPDATE 1-Bitcoin edges back from $40,000 as volatility lingers

    Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904, before easing back to around $38,797 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing more than 7.5% to above $2,915 earlier in the day.

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • Amazon-MGM Seen Winning Antitrust Nod as Tech Critics Cry Foul

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the spreading tentacles of America’s technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies’ growth.Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed the MGM deal as the latest example of how the industry’s biggest players snap up companies to expand their reach, even as they face a flurry of antitrust lawsuits and moves by lawmakers to rein them in.“Another day. Another mega merger,” tweeted Representative David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who led a sweeping investigation of Amazon, Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. “Amazon’s proposed purchase of MGM reinforces what we already know -- they are laser-focused on expanding and entrenching their monopoly power.”Amazon announced the MGM deal a day after being sued by the attorney general of Washington, D.C., who said the online retailer is engaging in anticompetitive conduct that’s leading to higher prices for consumers. The case, the first government antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in the U.S., opened a new front in the regulatory assault on the tech industry.The deal presents an early test for the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda. The president has yet to nominate an assistant attorney general to run the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which would probably review the MGM deal.For those troubled about the relentless growth of the biggest tech companies, the MGM acquisition could highlight how antitrust law falls short, said Sam Weinstein, who teaches antitrust at Cardozo School of Law in New York. Under traditional antitrust analysis, which would look at whether Amazon will gain outsized market power in film and TV content, the MGM deal is very likely to be cleared by regulators, he said.“If you’re really concerned about how big a company is -- just how big it is, not that it’s creating a monopoly in a particular market -- this acquisition will bother you, and the antitrust laws as currently constituted aren’t designed to deal with something like this,” Weinstein said.Amazon is the second-largest paid streaming service in the world behind Netflix Inc., and the MGM acquisition will give it more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including “Rocky,” “RoboCop” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”But the combination still leaves many studios competing to produce content. MGM doesn’t even rank among the top five Hollywood studios by box office share: Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Sony Group Corp. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Then there’s Netflix, which produces its own content for its streaming service, including hits like “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”That’s not stopping criticism of the takeover.“In acquiring MGM Studios, Amazon is brazenly trying to take over another sector of the economy,” said Sarah Miller, the executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly organization in Washington. “Congress should respond quickly by passing bipartisan legislation to ban mergers by large tech firms.”On Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a fierce critic of tech platforms, said on Twitter that Amazon is a monopoly that “shouldn’t be able to buy anything else. Period.”“This is a major acquisition that has the potential to impact millions of consumers,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate’s antitrust panel. “The Department of Justice must conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal won’t risk harming competition.”Amazon and its tech peers have bought hundreds of companies in the last decade, none of which has been stopped by antitrust enforcers. Their buying spree has triggered criticism that antitrust cops aren’t being aggressive enough to challenge the companies. It’s also fueling calls for new legislation that would revise antitrust laws.The $8.45 billion MGM deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition after Whole Foods Market Inc., the grocery chain Amazon bought for about $13.7 billion in 2017. That deal was cleared by antitrust officials at the Federal Trade Commission without an in-depth investigation.With the Whole Foods deal, Amazon was making a major acquisition in a market where it wasn’t a big player, so it didn’t raise competition concerns. The MGM acquisition fits the same pattern, said Jennifer Rie, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who expects the deal will clear the antitrust review. That will probably help build support for antitrust legislation that will give enforcers new tools to stop deals, she said.The biggest critics of the tech companies “simply don’t think these companies should be able to get any bigger,” Rie said. “That’s not where the law stands now.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

    Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • The US “labor shortage” is just a wage shortage

    The US is coming back from the pandemic recession, and all eyes are on the job market. Some business owners, and in particular restauranteurs, are complaining vociferously about the difficulty they’re having finding workers.