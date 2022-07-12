U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.25
    -19.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,960.00
    -180.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,842.50
    -41.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.80
    -9.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.49
    -2.60 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.37 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +2.27 (+9.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0060 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9720
    -0.4480 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,680.89
    -894.32 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.87
    -22.10 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.58
    -23.01 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

i-80 Gold Intersects 19.8 g/t Au Over 33.2 m in Southmost Step-Out Hole at Ruby Hill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IAUX

Reno, Nev., July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that initial step-out drilling to test the southern extension potential of the Ruby Deeps deposit has intersected multiple zones of high-grade mineralization at the Company's 100%-owned Ruby Hill Property ("Ruby Hill" or "the Property") located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Highlight results from initial southern step-out drilling in the Ruby Deeps horizon:

  • iRH22-06 – four intervals:

Hole iRH22-06 is the southernmost core hole drilled to test the Ruby Deeps horizon and confirms the potential to expand high-grade mineralization within the Ruby Deeps Zone that remains open along strike to the north and south, and to the east.  In the southern portion of the deposit, drilling is intersecting multiple (4) structures, suggesting the potential to define resources in multiple horizons (see Figures 1 & 2 and Table 1). As in previous drilling in the Ruby Deeps Zone, ground conditions appear to be very favourable and intersection widths have met or exceeded expectations. The primary zone, located beneath the "Bullwacker" sill, returned an impressive 19.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 33.2 metres (m), interpreted to be near true width.

Additional drilling is now being completed in the southern portion of the deposit. The Ruby Deeps deposit is comprised of the 426 Zone; the upper part of the deposit interpreted to consist of sub-vertical mineralization hosted within or proximal to the northeast striking 426 fault structure, and the deeper Ruby Deeps Zone; a flat-lying, north-south striking, sulphide zone located in the hanging wall of the Holly fault structure. Both zones remain open for expansion.

Due to substantial success of the 2022 program at Ruby Hill has been expanded such that more than 20,000 metres of drilling will be completed. This program is focused on defining, and expanding, the Ruby Deeps Deposit, including the upper "426" horizon, while also testing several high-potential exploration targets on the Property. Initial results from drilling in the 426 horizon are expected in the coming weeks.

The ongoing infill and step-out drill program will aide in the advancement of the Company's plan to develop an underground mine at Ruby Hill, accessed via ramp from the Archimedes open pit.  Infill drilling is being completed for initial mine planning and to upgrade resources for the completion of an economic study.  Step-out drilling is also being completed with a focus on expanding mineralization in advance of completing a revised resource estimate at year-end. The current program at Ruby Hill is one of several ongoing and planned drill programs on i-80 projects in 2022 that collectively are expected to comprise in excess of 50,000 metres.

It is expected that refractory mineralization from the planned underground operation at Ruby Hill will be trucked to the Company's Lone Tree facility, once operational, and oxide mineralization can be processed on-site at the existing heap leach pad, or at the existing CIL plant. i-80's substantial existing infrastructure at Lone Tree and Ruby Hill is expected to reduce potential exposure to the current inflationary environment.

"It is extremely encouraging to see multiple zones of high-grade mineralization developing in the southern portion of the Ruby Deeps zone, continuing to demonstrate the property's potential to host a world-class, Carlin-type, gold deposit.", stated Ewan Downie, CEO of i-80. "In addition to successfully expanding mineralization in the primary target zones, significant alteration and mineralization has been observed in multiple exploration targets that have been tested. The footprint of the alteration system at Ruby Hill is comparable to Nevada's most productive gold districts. I have been fortunate to have been a part of several significant discoveries and the delineation of major deposits, but perhaps have not participated in a project with the upside potential we are seeing at Ruby."

Figure 1 – Ruby Hill Surface Plan (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)
Figure 1 – Ruby Hill Surface Plan (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)

Table 1 – Highlight Assay Results from Ruby Hill Drill Hole iRH22-06

New 2022 Drill Results from Ruby Hill – Estimated true widths 90-99%

Drillhole ID

Zone

Type

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au(g/t)

iRH22-06

New

Core

312.4

316.1

3.7

8.4

and

New

Core

330.6

353.0

22.4

8.2

including

New

Core

330.6

337.7

7.2

14.1

and

New

Core

362.4

366.7

4.3

6.5

and

Ruby Deeps

Core

463.6

496.8

33.2

19.8

UTM

Drillhole ID

East m

North m

Elevation m

Azimuth

Dip

NAD83 Zone 11

iRH22-06

587145

4375780

1833

195

-73

 

Figure 2 – Section – Ruby Deeps Zone (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)
Figure 2 – Section – Ruby Deeps Zone (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)

The Ruby Hill Property is one of the Company's primary assets and is host to the core processing infrastructure within the Eureka District of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend including a CIL plant and an active heap leach facility. The Property is host to multiple gold, gold-silver and poly-metallic (base metal) deposits.

QAQC Procedures

All samples were submitted to ALS Minerals (ALS) of Sparks, NV, which is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard prep methods and analysed using Au-AA23 (Au; 30g fire assay) and ME-ICP41 (35 element suite; 0.5g Aqua Regia/ICP-AES) for ALS. ALS also undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. i-80 Gold Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

Qualified Person

Tim George, PE, Mine Operations Manager, reviewed the technical and scientific information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80's centralized milling facility that includes an autoclave.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the expansion or mineral resources at Ruby Hill and the potential of the Ruby Hill project. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

i-80 Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)
i-80 Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-intersects-19-8-gt-au-over-33-2-m-in-southmost-step-out-hole-at-ruby-hill-301584511.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/12/c2226.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Chinese Electric Car Giant’s Slump Fuels Speculation on Warren Buffett Adjusting Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. shares sank the most in nearly two years after a stake matching the size of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s position in the Chinese electric-car giant appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing system, fueling speculation that Warren Buffett’s company may be selling its holdings.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverRussia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from lab

  • Euro slips closer to parity as Goldman warns the ECB could respond more ‘forcefully’ to a weak currency’

    Investors may want to take care how far they push the euro lower, warned Goldman Sachs, as the currency drifted toward parity against the dollar.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Google Stock Split Coming Soon As Amazon, Shopify Lack Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • If this stock market is shaping up like 2008, here’s where we could be headed next, says strategist

    Comparisons between 2022 and 2008 are making the rounds. Here's one look at what that might mean in the months ahead.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Slumping Today

    Marijuana stocks are in retreat yet again today. Specifically, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were both down by approximately 6.8%, while Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock had fallen 5.5% as of 10:36 a.m. ET Monday morning. Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial growers are likely dipping again today due to concerns about this week's spate of upcoming corporate earnings.