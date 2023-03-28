About 80% of the Healthcare Systems are Investing in Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions; The Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Size to Worth $15 Billion by 2028- Arizton
Multi-billion opportunity in the multiparameter patient monitoring market, in-home care settings is gaining high prominence.
CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, the multiparameter patient monitoring market will grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during 2022-2028.
The global healthcare landscape has evolved drastically. Healthcare settings initially focused on avoiding re-admissions; however, this has shifted toward avoiding admissions and treating patients remotely. This model is helping healthcare settings to function efficiently and effectively, adding more value to patient treatment. This further prompts healthcare settings to invest in remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and advanced patient monitoring technologies.
Vendors in the multiparameter patient monitoring market & digital health have a significant opportunity to handle the shift in the healthcare landscape. Most patients are treated more for chronic diseases than other conditions, and a major portion of the healthcare expenditure in the US goes toward treating and monitoring chronic diseases. Therefore, multi-parameter patient monitors and remote patient monitoring devices will have a major impact on the future of the global healthcare market. Post-COVID-19, healthcare settings have invested in virtual care, online consultations, and home healthcare.
MULTIPARAMETER PATIENT MONITORING MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
Market Size (2028)
USD 15.20 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 9.55 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
8.06 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Devices, Acuity Level, Patient Group, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
Market Dynamics
· Growing Demand for Real-time Patient Monitors in Critical Care
· Increasing Target Patient Population with Various Diseases
· Enhancements in Multiparameter Patient Monitoring
Fastest Market
APAC
INCREASING DEMAND FOR MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORING IN-HOME CARE SETTINGS
It is predicted that 83.4 million patients will be monitored through wireless patient monitoring systems by 2023. About 88% of health systems and hospitals have invested or plan to invest in remote patient monitoring solutions.
Home patient monitoring is gaining widespread popularity as patients receive quality care directly at home. Home healthcare has always been recognized as a life-saving option for patients requiring long-term care to treat chronic diseases. As a result, over the past few years, home patient monitoring has become a standard of care among adult patients who require a long-term alternative to hospital-based care. Moreover, the worldwide increase in the geriatric and chronic disease population has led to a growing demand for home patient monitoring.
APAC to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate in the Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market
The APAC multi-parameter patient monitoring is expected to reach $3.83 billion by 2028.
China and India together have a large pool of diabetic people. The market for multi-parameter patient monitoring devices in both countries is likely to grow faster than in other countries in the region. Nowadays, smart homes and smart beds with built-in multi-parameter monitoring devices are used to detect abnormalities that can be fatal and provide early treatment to patients. These advanced technologies increase the demand for multi-parameter patient monitoring devices in the APAC region.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Most multi-parameter patient monitors manufacturing companies are densely concentrated in North America and Europe, offering products catering to the requirements of end-users in these regions. However, it is also observed that there is a rise in the number of hospital beds in various healthcare settings of developing regions, which is boosting the growth opportunities for vendors in these regions. Local manufacturers, particularly Chinese and Japanese manufacturers such as Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics and Nihon Kohden, are giving intense competition to international players such as GE Healthcare and Philips.
VENDOR ACTIVITIES: M&AS AND PRODUCT LAUNCHES
In 2022, Medtronic partnered with BioIntelliSense for exclusive US distribution of the BioButton multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital settings to homes.
In January 2022, ICU Medical acquired Smiths Medical. The addition of vital care products expanded the business range of ICU Medical with a robust reach.
In December 2021, Baxter acquired Hillrom, a medical technology leader. Prior to that, in January 2021, Hillrom acquired Bardy Diagnostics, an innovator in digital health and a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies.
In February 2021, Philips completed the acquisition of BioTelemetry. The acquisition of BioTelemetry is a strong fit with Philips' cardiac care portfolio. The combination results in the business expansion of patient care management solutions for hospitals and homes
In 2021, Masimo acquired LiDCO, an advanced hemodynamic monitoring technology provider.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
Baxter
CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips
Masimo
Medtronic
NIHON KOHDEN
OSI Systems
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
Advanced Instrumentations
American Diagnostic
Drägerwerk AG & Co.
EDAN Instruments
EPSIMED
FUKUDA DENSHI
Halma
ICU Medical
Infinium Medical
Lutech
MEDIANA
MEDION
Mennen Medical
Nonin
OMRON
Opto Circuits (India)
SCHILLER
Skanray Technologies
Viatom Technology
VYAIRE MEDICAL
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Devices
Portable/Compact Devices
Fixed Devices
Acuity Level
High Acuity Level
Mid Acuity Level
Low Acuity Level
Patient Group
Geriatric Patient Group
Adult Patient Group
Pediatric Patient Group
End-User
Hospitals
ASCs
Homecare Settings
Others
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
