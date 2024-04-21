80% of Recent Quitters Miss Their Old Jobs: 3 Reasons Why So Many Regret Leaving

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fueled by forced reflection on work-life balance and other issues during the height of the pandemic, the Great Resignation, as it was called, saw nearly 100 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs during 2021 and 2022. These workers sought an opportunity to have better pay, benefits, and more freedom to shape their work life, including new and exciting career paths.

For many, it all worked out. Unfortunately, according to a study by human capital management company Paychex, for many more, it resulted in a transition from the Great Resignation to the Great Regret. In fact, the study, which surveyed 825 employees and 354 employers, found that 80% of respondents regretted quitting their jobs, with Gen Zers most likely to feel they made a mistake. Among the Gen Z group, 89% said they regretted their decision and reported the lowest levels of good mental health and work-life balance.

Indeed, the regret looked very different, depending on a range of factors. Here are some of the top reasons workers miss their former gigs.

They Miss Co-Workers

Having a friend in the “work-trenches” can be very underestimated. At least, that seems to be the takeaway from the study since missing co-workers ranked highest on the regret meter, with 29% of respondents listing it as a reason for missing their old job. Those who left small-to-medium-sized businesses compared to large ones were more likely to feel this way, and with women being 31% more likely than men to feel regret.

They Miss Working in the Office

This might be a shocker to most people, who consider the office somewhere between the dentist and the DMV on the list of desirable places to spend time. However, according to the Paychex survey, 21% of job quitters missed working in an office, with regret being most felt among Gen Zers. Interesting, since 38% of employers surveyed offered the option of working remotely as an enticement to former employees to return to work.

They Miss the Work-Life Balance They Had

Work-life balance was a driving factor for many workers resigning, but apparently, many found the grass less green elsewhere than they envisioned. The study found that only 43% of workers were satisfied with their new work-life balance. The change hit Gen Xers the hardest, as well as those who changed industries or came from large businesses. Those who found work in a new industry were 25% more likely than those who remained in the same industry to regret their move.

As you might expect, the study found that the Great Regret took many forms. Here are the top 10 reasons those who quit their jobs in 2021 and 2022 regretted their decision:

Salary 27% Bonus structure 23% Health insurance plan 23% Free lunches 22% Management 22% Work-life balance 22% Working remotely 22% Working in-office 21% Company culture 21%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 80% of Recent Quitters Miss Their Old Jobs: 3 Reasons Why So Many Regret Leaving