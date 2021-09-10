U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.91
    -9.37 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,762.78
    -116.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,232.08
    -16.18 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.94
    -8.19 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.63
    +1.49 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3330
    +0.0340 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,234.50
    -1,627.73 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,150.32
    -55.44 (-4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.95
    +1.74 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

80000MT Growth expected in Black Pepper Market by 2024 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Black Pepper Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- McCormick & Co. Inc., Olam International Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, and Associated British Foods Plc will emerge as Black Pepper suppliers by 2024.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Black Pepper Market Procurement Research Report
Black Pepper Market Procurement Research Report

The Black Pepper will grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Black Pepper requirements.

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Black Pepper Market

Major Price Trends in the Black Pepper's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Black Pepper with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential..

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Black Pepper Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Black Pepper Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Black Pepper spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Try Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Black Pepper Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/80000mt-growth-expected-in-black-pepper-market-by-2024--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301372518.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • How Many Vehicles Could Tesla Deliver This Quarter?

    Deliveries more than doubled year over year in the first half of 2021. What's in store for Tesla's deliveries in Q3?

  • Biden’s vaccine mandate meets mixed reaction from unions

    Max Zhan joins Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;to&nbsp;break down the union perspective for vaccinations as unions struggle to thread the needle of supporting a safe work environment and getting vaccinated as fatigue in patience continues to wane on the Biden Administration.

  • STORZ & BICKEL Unveils New Limited Edition VOLCANO ONYX, Enhanced CRAFTY+ and First-Ever MIGHTY+

    STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a subsidiary of world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization company Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today announced the release of three new vaporizer updates: the limited edition VOLCANO ONYX, the enhanced CRAFTY+, and the first-ever MIGHTY+. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, these enhancements to STORZ & BICKEL's iconic portfolio demonstrate the brand's continued leadership in the high-potential vaporizer indust

  • A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

    Big names in Corporate America including Amazon.com Inc cheered U.S. President Joe Biden as he mandated employees either get vaccinated or be tested regularly, but some mid-sized companies worried that the plan would be tough to carry out and unpopular with a slice of their workers. Earlier on Thursday, Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Natural Gas Is at a 7-Year High. Here Is One Way to Play It.

    Natural gas is trading at its highest levels since 2014, outpacing oil and many other commodities. On Thursday, natural gas futures were trading down 0.8%, to $4.87 per million British thermal units (BTUs). Natural gas has nearly doubled this year.

  • Union Pacific CEO on earnings, rail industry outlook

    Union Pacific Chairman, President & CEO Lance Fritz discusses the rail operator's recent earnings, and outlook for the freight rail industry.

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • Could Robinhood Lose Its Main Source of Revenue?

    The Securities and Exchange Commission could be cracking down on payment for order flow. Here's what that could mean.

  • Why Williams-Sonoma CEO calls the labor shortage a ‘big migration’

    Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the labor market and how Williams-Sonoma is attracting 'great talent' to the company.

  • Endo Settles New York State Opioid Cases and Provides Update on Remaining Opioid Litigation

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo") today announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., have settled three consolidated cases pending in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the State of New York: County of Suffolk v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 400001/2017; County of Nassau v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 400008/2017; and The State of New York v. Pu

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • China Announces Release of Crude from Strategic Reserve with Explicit Aim of Lowering Prices

    The move will “better stabilize domestic market supply and demand and effectively guarantee the country’s energy security,” the administration said.

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • Chip Crunch May Last a Year Amid ‘Perfect Storm,’ IMI CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chips are set to remain in short supply for at least a year as demand from carmakers and other manufacturers remains robust, and ramping up production capacity takes time, said the head of Southeast Asia’s Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.The maker of electronic components, a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp., has already topped 2020 in order bookings this year as economies reopen, said Arthur Tan, IMI’s chief executive officer. With more than 20 facilities in 10 countri