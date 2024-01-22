From $808,000 to $360,000: The most expensive Peoria County homes sold in December

Many interesting older homes were among the most expensive sold in Peoria County in December. Here's the list.

$808,000

4201 N. Golf Crest Lane, Peoria

This property at 4201 N. Golf Crest Lane in Peoria was the most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 14, 4201 N. Golf Crest Lane has three bedrooms and four baths in 4,650 square feet of interior space. Built in 1988, the home backs up to a golf course. On the first floor, the home has a unique layout that wraps around a three-sided fireplace. Many windows on the back of the house create a bright, sunny interior. The kitchen has glossy cabinets and an island with rounded corners. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet. The walk-out lower level provides more living area with a fireplace and sliders to the patio.

$665,000

316 E. High Point Road, Peoria

This property at 316 E. High Point Road in Peoria was the second most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 29, 316 E. High Point Road has three bedrooms and three baths in 4,014 square feet of interior space. Built in 1935, the home has views of the Illinois River and sits on a private lane. Extensive modern updates have stayed true to the home’s original cottage style. The home has hardwood flooring throughout, large picture windows and French doors that highlight the view. Two fireplaces — one with a granite surround and other with stone — provide warmth and interest in the living room and dining room, respectively. The custom kitchen has white cabinets and opens onto the sunroom, which has river views. The master bedroom has a newly added custom cabinet and a fully renovated bathroom. The property includes a new, oversized two-car garage.

$583,841

11320 N. Copper Creek Point, Dunlap

This property at 11320 N. Copper Creek Point in Dunlap was the third most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 15, 11320 N. Copper Creek Point has five bedrooms and four baths in 3,585 square feet of interior space. The brand-new home is in the Dunlap School District. The two-story house has vaulted ceilings, a wet bar and solid surface countertops.

$545,000

3203 W. Boulder Point Court, Dunlap

This property at 3203 W. Boulder Point Court in Dunlap, was the fourth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 28, 3203 W. Boulder Point Court has five bedrooms and four baths in 3,805 square feet of interior space. Built in 2020, the home has a spacious layout connecting the kitchen to the living, dining and office area. A double-sided gas fireplace warms two separate seating area. The upgraded kitchen has a walk-in pantry and large island and granite countertops. The laundry room is on the second floor. The basement has a flex space, a wet bar, bedroom and bath. Outside is a covered patio, a fenced yard and an irrigation system.

$514,000

2029 N. Conn Road, Hanna City

This property at 2029 N. Conn Road in Hanna City was the fifth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 8, 2029 N. Conn Road has four bedrooms and five baths in 3,590 square feet of interior space. Built in 1977, the quad-level single owner house sits on more than 10 acres. The living room has a fireplace and built-in bookcases. There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, formal dining room and sunroom, which has a sliding door to the patio. Another sliding glass door provides outdoor access in the informal dining area, which is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom suite has a renovated bath with walk in shower, a walk-in closet, and another slider leading to a second-floor deck. The lower level has a large great room with a fireplace, and access to the patio in-ground pool.

$448,000

3201 W. Saddle Creek Drive, Dunlap

This property at 3201 W. Saddle Creek Drive in Dunlap was the sixth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec 29, 3201 W. Saddle Creek Drive has five bedrooms and four baths in 3,220 square feet of interior space. Built in 2012, the home has vaulted ceilings and solid surface countertops.

$400,000

7011 N. Clayton Ct., Peoria

This property at 7011 N. Clayton Court in Peoria was the seventh most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 4, 7011 N. Clayton Court has five bedrooms and four baths in 4,206 square feet of interior space. Built in 2002, the home has hardwood floors in the formal dining room, great room and master bedroom. The main level has an office with French doors. Upstairs the master bathroom has a tiled shower with two shower heads and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. The lower level has a kitchenette and a bedroom. Outside is a deck and a yard shaded with mature trees.

$390,500

6203 N. Jamestown Road, Peoria

This property at 6203 N. Jamestown Road in Peoria was the eighth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 1, 6203 N. Jamestown Road has four bedrooms and five baths in 4,524 square feet of interior space. Built in 1975, the home sits on a 4.66 acre wooded lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. The sunken living room has a vaulted and beamed ceiling and a fireplace with a copper and stone surround. Large sliders open to a new deck overlooking the wooded yard. The lower level has another fireplace in the family room that opens onto the patio and backyard. There is also a large rec room and a shop in the basement. The house has a three-car garage.

$379,000

7109 S. Ridgebrook Drive, Mapleton

This property at 7109 S. Ridgebrook Drive in Mapleton was the ninth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 20, 7109 S. Ridgebrook Drive has five bedrooms and five baths in 5,005 square feet of interior space. Built in 1998, the home has a vaulted great room that opens onto the kitchen and can be viewed from a balcony on the second floor. A large eat-in kitchen opens onto a sunroom. The finished basement has a rec room with a bar, bedroom and bathroom. Outside is a fire pit, patio and three-stall garage.

$360,000

7621 S. Cameron Lane, Mapleton

This property at 7621 S Cameron Lane in Mapleton was the tenth most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in December 2023.

Sold Dec. 5, 7621 S. Cameron Lane has five bedrooms and four baths in 3,026 square feet of interior space. Built in 2013, the home sits on more than seven acres of land with mature trees and open spaces. An updated kitchen opens onto a deck overlooking a swimming pool.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: The most expensive homes sold in Peoria County in December 2023