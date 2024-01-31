At €82.80, Is It Time To Put HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) On Your Watch List?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at HELLA GmbH KGaA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is HELLA GmbH KGaA Worth?

HELLA GmbH KGaA is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.31x is currently well-above the industry average of 9.71x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that HELLA GmbH KGaA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from HELLA GmbH KGaA?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for HELLA GmbH KGaA, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe HLE is currently trading above its peers, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HLE for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into HELLA GmbH KGaA, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with HELLA GmbH KGaA (including 1 which is concerning).

If you are no longer interested in HELLA GmbH KGaA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

