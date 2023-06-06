With 82% ownership of the shares, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 82% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust. Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. With 8.2% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Schroder Investment Management Limited and Lloyds Banking Group plc are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just UK£113m, and the board has only UK£47k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 7.0% of the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

