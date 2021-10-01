$ 824.50 Mn growth expected in Heat Transfer Fluid Market between 2021-2025 | Analysing growth in Specialty Chemicals Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Heat Transfer Fluid Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The heat transfer fluid market is estimated to grow by USD 824.50 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the developing chemical industry in China and India and speedy industrialization in BRICS will drive the growth of the Heat Transfer Fluid Market during 2021-2025. However, fluctuating crude oil prices might hamper the market growth.
The significant growth in oil and gas manufacturing industries is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the competition from substitute products might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Dynalene Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., LANXESS AG, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the heat transfer fluid market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By End-user, the heat transfer fluid market is classified into oil and gas, chemicals, CSP, food and beverage, and others. The market demand from the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Heat Transfer Fluid Market Report Coverage:
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021
3.65%
Forecast Period
2021 to 2025
CAGR
Accelerating at 6.11%
Historical Data
2017 to 2021
No. of Pages
120
Exhibits
121
Incremental growth
$ 824.50 Million
Segments covered
End-user; Type; Geography
By End-user
By Type
By Region
