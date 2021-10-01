U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

$ 824.50 Mn growth expected in Heat Transfer Fluid Market between 2021-2025 | Analysing growth in Specialty Chemicals Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Heat Transfer Fluid Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Attractive Opportunities in Heat Transfer Fluid Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The heat transfer fluid market is estimated to grow by USD 824.50 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the developing chemical industry in China and India and speedy industrialization in BRICS will drive the growth of the Heat Transfer Fluid Market during 2021-2025. However, fluctuating crude oil prices might hamper the market growth.

The significant growth in oil and gas manufacturing industries is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the competition from substitute products might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Dynalene Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., LANXESS AG, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the heat transfer fluid market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the heat transfer fluid market is classified into oil and gas, chemicals, CSP, food and beverage, and others. The market demand from the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Heat Transfer Fluid Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

3.65%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 6.11%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

121

Incremental growth

$ 824.50 Million

Segments covered

End-user; Type; Geography

By End-user





By Type





By Region





About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-824-50-mn-growth-expected-in-heat-transfer-fluid-market-between-2021-2025--analysing-growth-in-specialty-chemicals-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301388313.html

SOURCE Technavio

