U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.54
    +52.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,716.60
    +253.82 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,402.16
    +207.70 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.53
    +28.16 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.28
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.10
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9180
    -0.0360 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    -0.1180 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,215.61
    +1,116.50 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.11
    +29.40 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

83rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: A NEW PERIOD OF DISCIPLINED GROWTH FOR AGROPUR

·2 min read

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur held its 83rd Annual General Meeting today. Bolstered by its improved results and financial position, the Cooperative is now looking ahead to a phase of disciplined growth.

"Today, Agropur is a more profitable cooperative that posts better results, carries less debt and is poised to embark on a new phase of disciplined growth," said Roger Massicotte, President of the Cooperative, to some 375 members who were gathered virtually.

The dairy partner of choice for the food industry

"Our goal is for our growth to be strategic and targeted so that we can continue to post robust financial results," added CEO Émile Cordeau.

The Cooperative is a leading business-to-business (B2B) expert. In fact, more than three-quarters of the Cooperative's business volume comes from its operations as a supplier/partner to retailers (private labels), food services (hotels, restaurants, institutions) and the industrial sector (food processors). Going forward, we will leverage our success as the food industry's key dairy partner.

Results in Canada that exceeded expectations

Agropur owes its positive performance to improved profitability in Canada. Effective cost control measures and higher volumes in product categories like cheese contributed to these results.

In the United States, the Cooperative's performance was in line with expectations as prices were stabilizing in the market.

In the past 18 months, the Cooperative reduced its debt load by $1.1 billion, a 45% decrease. The Cooperative can now once again distribute cash to members.

Sustainable development
In 2021, Agropur joined the Sustainable Dairy Partnership, signing on to a five-year sustainability plan. The Cooperative also supports the global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero movement, which was launched in the fall of 2021 to accelerate climate change action throughout the dairy industry.

About Agropur
Agropur has been a leader in the North American dairy industry since 1938. With over $7.3 billion in sales in 2021, the Cooperative is a source of pride for its 2,908 members and 7,550 employees who work together in pursuit of a shared goal: "Better dairy. Better world." Agropur has 31 plants across North America. It is a major supplier of products to the retail, food service and industrial sectors and offers an impressive roster of brands to consumers. agropur.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/83rd-annual-general-meeting-a-new-period-of-disciplined-growth-for-agropur-301478900.html

SOURCE Agropur

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c8673.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • The biggest wild card Frontier and Spirit face in clearing $6.6B tie-up

    A tie up between ultra low cost airlines Frontier (ULCC) and Spirit (SAVE) shouldn’t raise significant red flags for antitrust regulators, according to economic and competition scholars who talked with Yahoo Finance. Still, they say regulators can be expected to take a careful look and could ask for concessions.

  • Home Depot Q4 Earnings: Will 2022 Be Another Strong Year?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Shareholders worried that as economies reopened, it could cause a sharp reversal in sales at Home Depot. In its third and most recent quarter ended in October, Home Depot reported sales growth of 9.8%.

  • Oil Jumps as U.S. Crude Stockpiles Tumble With Demand Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed after a government report showed U.S. crude inventories fell to the lowest since 2018 amid record demand, underscoring the market’s bullish fundamentalsMost Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Oil prices rise as EIA reports declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    Oil futures rise on Wednesday, with U.S. benchmark prices touching highs above $90 a barrel, after U.S. government data reveal weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Consol ready for added boost when met-coal mine up and running fully

    Consol's CEO said during a conference call with analysts Tuesday that Itmann's first full year of full production will likely grow Consol's revenue and production in 2023.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Canadian Crude Inventories Shrink in Threat to U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian crude inventories are dwindling as oil-sands producers prepare to shut some operations for maintenance, potentially adding to U.S. supply woesMost Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackCrude stockpil

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookOil output will averag

  • Oil prices mixed, even after big drop in U.S. crude stocks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were trading near unchanged on Wednesday, paring gains after spiking on data showing after U.S. inventories dropped by nearly 5 million barrels and demand rose to an all-time high. Brent crude futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.08 a barrel by 12:01 p.m. EST (1701 GMT). U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.8 million barrels last week, including a sharp drawdown at the key Cushing hub, as overall product supplied, a proxy for demand, hit a record 21.9 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, government data showed on Wednesday.

  • Amazon officially a supermarket, say competition chiefs

    Amazon is now officially a supermarket, the competition watchdog has said, in a move that means the tech behemoth will be covered by stricter rules policing the way grocers treat their suppliers.

  • Toyota Cuts Production Target Due to Chip Shortages but Keeps Profit Outlook

    Profit in the third quarter of the company's fiscal year was down 20% from the same period of 2020 but the car giant remains confident about profitability