84 Lumber to Fill Immediate Job Openings in San Antonio Area by Hosting Hiring Event on April 13

·4 min read

Attendees Can Interview, Receive Offers on Site

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is recruiting for 20 immediate openings at locations in San Antonio, TX, as the company's business continues to expand nationwide. Interested job seekers can interview for open positions at a hiring event on April 13, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the company's San Antonio Door Shop (2226 Corner Ridge (Building #2 – Suite 105), San Antonio, TX 78219).

84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)
84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)

"At 84 Lumber, we are on the leading edge of the ongoing rise in residential construction across the nation," said Jorge Espinoza, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "Greater demand for our products means a need for more motivated, dedicated employees who want to take advantage of the phenomenal growth opportunity in our industry. If you have a strong work ethic and are eager for something new, you could be the perfect fit for us."

Hiring event attendees will participate in job interviews and learn more about 84 Lumber's company culture. Some attendees may receive a job offer on site. Open positions include:

  • Field operations managers will assist with operations projects at various locations and train store associates on advanced operations skills, including marketing, sales, and merchandising. Starting compensation for field operations managers is $45,000 to $51,000 per year.

  • Manager trainees (MTs), who enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $40,000 to $42,000 per year.

  • Door shop assembly workers are responsible for assisting in the production of interior and exterior doors, including the pre-hanging assembly line and routine maintenance of equipment. Starting pay is $13.50 per hour.

  • Lumber yard, warehouse associates. Applicants need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. Starting pay is $12 per hour.

  • Driver helpers/laborers assist in the delivery of materials to customer job sites. Responsibilities include building loads for deliveries and maintaining a safe, clean lumber yard. Starting compensation is $11 per hour.

"As a family-owned company, 84 Lumber is committed to helping our employees build a long-term career with us. We are proud to say that 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program," Espinoza said. "We believe that a wide variety of candidates can find a home with the company and open doors for themselves – a person with no construction experience but a desire to learn, military veterans ready to open their next chapter, or someone simply ready to make a fresh start. We'll give every one of them the tools to grow."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event should pre-register online and complete the form. Registrants will then receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, Espinoza strongly encourages candidates to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

On-site pre-employment drug screening will be available for applicants at the hiring event. Candidates who advance in the process will also be required to pass a background check prior to employment.

To learn more about 84 Lumber, follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER
Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

Contact: Jeff Donaldson, BLD Marketing
Email: jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com
Phone: (412) 347-8039
Photos: http://www.bldpressroom.com/84lumber/san-antonio-2022

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/84-lumber-to-fill-immediate-job-openings-in-san-antonio-area-by-hosting-hiring-event-on-april-13-301519243.html

SOURCE 84 Lumber

