84 Lumber to Fill Immediate Job Openings in Baton Rouge by Hosting Hiring Event on August 23

·4 min read

Attendees Can Interview for Openings, Receive Offers on Site

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is recruiting for 10 immediate openings at its Baton Rouge location as the company's business continues to expand nationwide. Interested job seekers can interview for open positions at a hiring event on August 23, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hampton Inn Baton Rouge - Denham Springs (201 Rushing Road West, Denham Springs, LA 70726).

84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)
84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)

"At 84 Lumber, we are on the leading edge of the ongoing rise in residential construction across the nation," said Rob Woodrow, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "Greater demand for our products means a need for more motivated, dedicated employees who want to take advantage of the phenomenal growth opportunity in our industry. If you have a strong work ethic and are eager for something new, you could be the perfect fit for us."

Hiring event attendees will participate in job interviews and learn more about 84 Lumber's company culture. Some attendees may receive a job offer on site.

  • Manager trainees (MTs), who enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $47,000 to $50,000 per year.

  • Door manufacturers need no prior experience and are involved in the manufacturing of doors. These associates can expect a starting pay of $13 to $14 per hour depending on experience.

  • Non-CDL drivers load trucks and deliver materials to customer job sites. These associates are also responsible for building loads and deliveries; maintaining a safe, clean, and well-organized lumber yard; and loading and unloading lumber and building supplies. Hourly pay for drivers is $13 per hour.

  • Forklift/yard associates. Applicants need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. Starting pay is $13 to $14 per hour based on experience plus monthly incentives.

"As a family-owned company, 84 Lumber is committed to helping our employees build a long-term career with us. We are proud to say that 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program," Woodrow said. "We believe that a wide variety of candidates can find a home with the company and open doors for themselves – a person with no construction experience but a desire to learn, military veterans ready to open their next chapter, or someone simply ready to make a fresh start. We'll give every one of them the tools to grow."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event should pre-register online and complete the form. Registrants will then receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, Woodrow strongly encourages candidates to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

On-site pre-employment drug screening will be available for applicants at the hiring event. Candidates who advance in the process will also be required to pass a background check prior to employment.

To learn more about 84 Lumber, follow the company on FacebookInstagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

Contact:     Jeff Donaldson, BLD Marketing
Email:         jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com 
Phone:        (412) 347-8039    
Photos:        http://www.bldpressroom.com/84lumber/baton-rouge-hiring-event

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/84-lumber-to-fill-immediate-job-openings-in-baton-rouge-by-hosting-hiring-event-on-august-23-301606926.html

SOURCE 84 Lumber

