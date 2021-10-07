U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in Durham, NC, Seeks to Fill Immediate Openings at Retail Stores

·4 min read

Attendees Will Interview for Openings During Event on October 14th

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings in the Durham and Raleigh region. The company will host a Hiring Event on October 14th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 84 Lumber Durham location (2543 Whilden Drive, Durham, NC 27713).

84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)
84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)

At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include manager trainees (MTs), truss and door builders, and non-CDL truck drivers. Qualified job seekers may receive an offer of employment during the event and will be able to participate in a pre-employment drug screening at the location. New hires with perfect attendance through the first 30 days of employment will receive a $1,500 bonus.

"84 Lumber is seeking to fill 12 open positions in the Durham and Raleigh region to add to our team of 115 employees in the area," said Rob Woodrow, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in Durham and Raleigh and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

Woodrow went on to detail the openings in the region:

  • Manager trainees (MTs) hired by 84 Lumber enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $42,000 per year.

  • Truss and door builders need no prior experience and perform essential behind-the-scenes functions in the manufacturing process of doors, wall panels, and roof and floor trusses. Starting compensation for door and truss builders is between $15 and $16 per hour.

  • Non-CDL truck drivers load trucks and deliver materials to customer job sites. These associates are also responsible for building loads for deliveries; maintaining a safe, clean, and well-organized lumber yard; and loading and unloading lumber and building supplies. Hourly pay for drivers is up to $15 per hour.

Woodrow added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

"We are hosting our recruitment events at our retail locations because it gives candidates a better sense of our company culture and how we operate," said Woodrow. "We are proud to be a family-owned company, and we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us. In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to 84 Lumber's Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber continues to follow CDC safety guidelines with regard to COVID-19. We ask that those attendees who are not yet fully vaccinated wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

To learn more about 84 Lumber, follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER
Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

Contact:

Jeff Donaldson, BLD Marketing

Email:

jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com

Phone:

(412) 347-8039

Photos:

https://www.bldpressroom.com/84lumber/durham-raleigh-hiring-event

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/84-lumber-to-host-hiring-event-in-durham-nc-seeks-to-fill-immediate-openings-at-retail-stores-301395556.html

SOURCE 84 Lumber

