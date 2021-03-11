U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,942.57
    +43.76 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,502.98
    +205.96 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,399.94
    +331.11 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,326.72
    +41.04 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.16
    +1.72 (+2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1989
    +0.0063 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3989
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4570
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,924.23
    -126.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.26
    +23.56 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in Mt. Airy, Seeks to Fill Immediate Openings at Truss Manufacturing Plant

·3 min read

Attendees Will Interview for Openings during March 18th Event

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at its manufacturing plant in Mt. Airy, Md. On March 18, the company will host a Hiring Event at the Mt. Airy facility (4488 Quad Counties Court, Mt. Airy, MD). At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed as potential production associates. In all, the company seeks to fill as many as 20 positions.

84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)
84 Lumber (PRNewsfoto/84 Lumber)

"At 84 Lumber, we're proud to be an American company focused on putting America back to work at a time when many people are seeking employment or a fresh start during these challenging times. The residential housing sector is booming, which means our business continues to expand. We're hiring," said Steve Benko, 84 Components area manager. "Now is the time for people to consider a career in the construction industry, which offers immense opportunity when it comes to growth. We're determined to find the next generation of 84 Lumber team members who want to build a career with us."

Production associates need no prior experience and are involved in the manufacturing of trusses used on residential housing projects across the region. There are current openings for truss designers at all levels. Associates can expect a competitive wage with a full benefits package and paid time off.

"We are a family-owned company, which means we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us," Benko said. "As we see it, 84 Lumber recruits individuals with a can-do attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to learn. Once we find these people and they join the company, we find ways for them to grow with us."

Benko added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event on March 18 are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to www.84americandream.com/airy and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the March 18th event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber requires all attendees to wear a mask at the event. Recruits will also be asked to practice social distancing during the Hiring Event.

To learn more about 84 Lumber, follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER
Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

Contact:

Jeff Donaldson, BLD Marketing

Email:

jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com

Phone:

(412) 347-8039

Photos:

http://www.bldpressroom.com/84lumber/mt-airy-hiring-event

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/84-lumber-to-host-hiring-event-in-mt-airy-seeks-to-fill-immediate-openings-at-truss-manufacturing-plant-301245987.html

SOURCE 84 Lumber

Recommended Stories

  • Gupta’s GFG Alliance Hires PJT, Alvarez & Marsal to Advise on Fixing Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance has hired PJT Partners Inc. and Alvarez & Marsal Inc. as advisers to help it secure its future following the collapse of its biggest lender, according to people familiar with the matter.PJT Partners, an investment bank spun off from Blackstone Group Inc., will advise GFG on finding ways to plug the financing gap left by the insolvency of Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm, the people said, asking not to be named because it’s private. Alvarez & Marsal, headquartered in New York, is an advisory firm well known for its work in turnaround management.Gupta also hired Norton Rose Fulbright as a legal adviser.The severity of the metal tycoon’s situation was laid bare in a London court on Monday, after a filing by Greensill said GFG had told it in February it would be insolvent without its funding. Unions have since raised concerns over the security of 35,000 jobs across Gupta’s sprawling empire that has operations in 30 countries.Debt StandstillThe first task for GFG and the advisers will be to secure a debt standstill on the $5 billion it owes Greensill and funds that bought its financial products, according to a person familiar with the matter. That would help prevent an immediate default and fire sale of assets by GFG, which relied on the lender to finance the rapid spree of acquisitions that made Gupta a household name.The advisers will then need to figure out who are the counterparties to the packaged receivables, effectively revolving credit facilities to Gupta’s businesses, held at Greensill Bank and in the funds at Credit Suisse Group AG and GAM Holding AG.Grant Thornton is acting as administrator for Greensill Capital.A spokesperson for the Norton Rose Fulbright declined to comment on its role. Representatives for PJT Partners didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Alvarez & Marsal declined to comment.Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would support GFG employees and its industrial sites in the country. The British government is in constant contact with Gupta’s steel division, according to a person familiar with the matter, while a spokesperson for Australia’s Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the government was “monitoring the situation closely.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Checks Bring Hope for Bull Market Roiled by Bond Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Stimulus checks from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan will soon start arriving, a potential panacea to reignite the stock market rally.About $150 billion could flow into stocks, based on a Deutsche Bank AG survey of retail investors indicating 37% of the direct payments will go into shares. An earlier inflow of stimulus cash helped push U.S. stocks to a record in January.Market participants are asking if history will repeat itself. Standing in the way of the bulls are higher bond yields, which have sparked a selloff in big-name growth stocks that could yet end up restraining equity benchmarks.“Assuming the $1,400 U.S. stimulus checks start being paid this or next week, there is a good chance that we see a repeat of the end of last December,” wrote JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in a note Tuesday. “On the negative side, the recent bond yield increases and the loss of momentum in stocks popular with retail investors are creating a more challenging environment” for the latter, they added.The House is poised to send the Covid-19 relief plan to President Biden for his signature after its expected passage Wednesday morning. More than $410 billion will go to low- and middle-income households, the largest batch of direct household payments yet during the pandemic. The sheer size of the overall stimulus package has raised concerns about overheating the economy, sending Treasury yields skywards at a furious pace.RotationThat accelerated a rotation out of high-priced technology stocks into cheaper cyclical shares. But the latter have smaller weightings and must perform disproportionately better to prevent declines in broader equity benchmarks -- sullying the bullish backdrop retail investors had become accustomed to.“All eyes might be on how much stimulus checks go into favored retail tech names again even if the same stimulus causes rising yields,” Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said on Monday. “These markets are not going to be dull this year.”Some commentators suggest the direct stimulus impact won’t be as bullish as it was in the past.“Individuals receiving their stimulus checks may not be ploughing them into equities as aggressively,” Mizuho Bank Ltd. strategist Vishnu Varathan said in emailed comments Wednesday. “More so as the reflation driven lift in yields and rotation adds a degree of uncertainty to the ‘buy everything’ bet.”FAANGBulls are likely to be scanning the options arena, where retail involvement has driven volumes to record levels and helped squeeze pockets of the market higher. Inflows tend to be more focused, as individual investors make bullish bets on favored names such as the so-called FAANG technology megacaps, Tesla Inc. or the ARK Innovation ETF.“Is retail getting their ‘stimmies’ going to drive another round back to their beloved FANGMAN + TSLA (and maybe even some ARKK)?” asked RBC Capital Markets strategist Amy Wu Silverman in a recent note. “Receiving stimulus checks and increased call buying have been correlated during the last two rounds,” she said.Silverman noted that amid the recent market volatility, demand for protective put options has soared, making the price of bullish call bets look comparatively more attractive than they were in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA’s Lowe Rebuffs Market Talk of Rate Hikes

    The head of Australia’s central bank rebuffed market talk of rate hikes, saying it will take at least until 2024 to reach full employment.

  • Korea’s Coupang Opens for Trading at $63.50. It’s Now Worth $114 Billion.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted basis is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The deal generated proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% from a record into a technical correction, the tech-heavy benchmark made a resounding comeback.With roughly a quarter of the index’s members surging more than 5%, the Nasdaq 100 ended Tuesday up 4% for the best rally since November. ARK Innovation ETF, star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund that has suffered losses of at least 10% in each of the last two weeks, jumped the most on record, adding 10%. Shares of Tesla Inc., which had fallen more than 30% from January levels, soared 20%. Stay-at-home market darlings Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. each rose more than 10%.Such is the aftermath of a technology selloff that, by one measure, reached the most oversold level in three decades. Data show droves of investors have been rushing to buy the recent dip, a strategy that -- at least on Tuesday -- was looking smart.“This whole idea of buying on the dip has been so ingrained in people’s psychology that you are going to see bounce backs after multi-day sell-offs,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “That’s inevitable, unless there is some big event on the news where everything has changed.”In recent weeks, a rise in bond yields sparked a selloff in high growth stocks, with more than $1.5 trillion wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month. Expecting higher economic growth and possible inflation, investors poured into industries perceived to benefit -- including banks and energy -- while using big tech as a source of funds.The equity market rotation was swift. Frank Cappelleri, Instinet LLC’s senior equity trader and market technician, noted that on Monday the 14-day relative strength index of a ratio of Nasdaq 100 price performance versus the S&P 500 Index hit the most depressed level since 1990.Other measures also pointed to an oversold market. At Monday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 traded 6% below its average over the past 50 days, the biggest discount since last April. At the same time, its 14-day RSI, a measure of the degree to which gains and losses outpace each other, fell to the lowest level in a year to near 30, a threshold that’s usually seen as a sign that stocks are poised to rebound.Another catalyst behind tech’s rally may have come from the bond market, where rising yields that had put pressure on richly-valued growth stocks are showing signs of easing. That’s not unexpected. Strategists from Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG warned earlier this month that the yield-fueled equity rotation had embedded rates way higher than their actual levels, setting the stage for a potential reversal should yields stabilize or pull back. Rates on 10-year Treasuries hit a 12-month high of 1.62% last Friday and have since retreated.“Wall Street is a one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.”Dip buyers in tech stocks got a day of vindication as the Nasdaq 100 rallied Tuesday. As the benchmark fell into a correction over the past few weeks, there was no shortage of bottom fishing along the way, at least going by Bank of America’s client flows. Over the last four weeks, everyone from hedge funds to individual investors were big buyers, with average tech inflows reaching a record high, the bank’s data showed.While strategists from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley have warned that the tech rout may not be over, Tuesday’s action gave hope to tech faithful that it’s not a lost cause. To Deepak Puri, chief investment officer for the Americas at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, technology and sustainability are two of the cornerstones for most medium- and long-term investing theses, and a 10% pullback isn’t likely to change that.“It had to happen. The Nasdaq, the last time I checked, it was up 75% over the last three years,” he said. “Correction territory should not be thought of as the start of some massive recalibration. Markets go up and they go down.”Still, to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, the latest tech carnage hasn’t fixed the valuation problem. At 26.2 times forward earnings, software and internet stocks are not only trading at a 43% premium relative to their own history but also remain elevated versus the S&P 500, the firm’s data show. Moreover, the firm’s model on fund positioning indicates that sentiment has yet to reach levels that typically signal a market bottom.At the same time, large rallies -- such as Tuesday’s -- often happen in the middle of deep selloffs. Take last March, for example, when the Nasdaq 100 staged five rallies of more than 4% before bottoming on March 20.“The big tech unwind may be at least halfway done,” Calvasina wrote in a note, adding, but it “isn’t finished.”(Updates with closing figures throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil ticks up on global economic outlook, plummeting U.S. fuel inventories

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday on an upbeat forecast for global economic recovery and as U.S. gasoline inventories plummeted, but prices were limited due to a surge in crude oil inventories in the aftermath of last month's Texas winter storm. U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 11.9 million barrels last week and distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 5.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, sharper than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop each.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.