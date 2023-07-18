With 84% ownership, Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Mieco Chipboard Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The largest shareholder of the company is Ah Ng with a 63% stake

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 84% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Mieco Chipboard Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mieco Chipboard Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mieco Chipboard Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Mieco Chipboard Berhad, for yourself, below.

Mieco Chipboard Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Ah Ng with 63% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have significant control over the outcome or future of the company, which is why insider ownership is usually looked upon favourably by prospective buyers. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.1% and 3.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Mieco Chipboard Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Mieco Chipboard Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a RM529m stake in this RM630m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

