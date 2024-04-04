With a 84% stake, Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Multi-Chem implies vested interests in company growth

69% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 84% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of Multi-Chem have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Multi-Chem.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Multi-Chem?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Multi-Chem's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Multi-Chem. With a 41% stake, CEO Suan Sai Foo is the largest shareholder. With 28% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Juat Hoon Han and Yaowalak Phoowarachai are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Juat Hoon Han is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Multi-Chem

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Multi-Chem Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a S$158m stake in this S$188m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Multi-Chem. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

