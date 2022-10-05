U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,774.50
    -28.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,127.00
    -238.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,555.75
    -85.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.30
    -20.20 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.39
    -0.13 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.00
    -13.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.48
    -0.62 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9924
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.50
    -0.60 (-1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    -0.0099 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3730
    +0.1740 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,119.28
    +157.24 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.93
    +10.49 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.57
    -85.89 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

84% Of U.K. Marketers Think The Ad Industry Is Not Doing Enough To Tackle Digital Advertising’s Carbon Footprint

Good-Loop
·4 min read
Good-Loop
Good-Loop

New study from purpose-led ad platform Good-Loop finds 71% of digital marketers currently tracking CO2 emissions; lack of sustainability training halting progress

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighty-four percent of UK marketers think the ad industry is not doing enough to address digital advertising’s carbon footprint, according to new research released by purpose-led ad platform Good-Loop.

The new report, which looks into how Adland is tackling the environmental impact of their digital ads, found that while seven out of 10 advertisers (71%) say they are currently tracking the emissions generated by their digital ads, the vast majority felt the industry needs to do more to tackle the carbon cost of online ad campaigns.

As the digital ad ecosystem has become more complex and fragmented – fuelled primarily by the energy required to support the rise in programmatic advertising – the negative impact it has on the environment has also increased.

A typical online ad campaign emits 5.4 tons of carbon (source: Good-Loop) – almost a half of what a UK consumer generates every year, while 1M video impressions has the same carbon footprint as someone flying from Boston to London and back (source: Scope3).

To help understand how the ad industry is tackling the environmental impact of their digital ad campaigns – including the challenges faced and plans for future action – Good-Loop, a company that helps advertisers measure, reduce and offset the carbon footprint of their online ads, surveyed over 400 digital marketers in the U.K. and U.S.

Findings from the study “Counting Carbon: How U.K. Marketers Are Tackling Adland's Climate Crisis” include:

  • Nine in every 10 (90%) U.K. marketers believe the digital advertising industry has a responsibility to reduce carbon emissions;

  • 71% of U.K. marketers are tracking the carbon cost of their digital advertising campaigns;

  • 84% of U.K. marketers believe the digital advertising industry needs to do more to help reduce carbon emissions;

  • 87% of agency marketers in the U.K. and 61% of U.K. brand marketers believe “sustainability is more important than the cost of media”;

  • Seven in 10 (70%) U.K. agency marketers and more than half (63%) of brand marketers believe there are not enough education/training programs on sustainable media;

  • 38% say their organisation plans to reach net zero in digital advertising at some point in the future, but only 15% say they have been set targets.

Amy Williams, CEO and founder of purpose-led ad platform Good-Loop, said: “This UK research confirms what we already knew to be true – people across our industry care deeply about tackling our carbon problem and making advertising a positive force in the world. But in order to reach ad net zero, we now need more industry-wide education and we must collaborate to develop universal sustainable standards, to guide future best practices."

“Good-Loop’s green advertising solutions are supported by a robust, open-source methodology. Our goal is to provide a clear, transparent understanding of advertising’s digital carbon footprint to empower agencies and brands to offset their impact in the short-term and to implement positive climate action in the long-term.”

To download the study, click here.

Media Contact
David Waterhouse
Global Communications Director, Good-Loop
Email: david@good-loop.com

About Good-Loop
Good-Loop is a purpose-led advertising platform on a mission to make advertising better for consumers, brands and the planet. The B Corps-certified company builds turnkey products for advertisers to do good at scale. Good-Loop’s carbon-neutral advertising formats drive engagement by converting people’s attention into donations for good causes around the world. The company’s proprietary Green Media Technology also enables advertisers to measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their digital advertising. The company, which has offices in London, Edinburgh and New York, is on a mission to make the connection between brands and consumers more meaningful by delivering respectful ads that bring real social and environmental impact, while also driving significant business and brand uplifts for advertisers. The company has raised more than $6M for charities such as Save the Children, WaterAid, Make-A-Wish, the NSPCC and WWF. Clients include L’Oreal, Nike, Unilever, Levi’s, Adidas, Volvo and Mondelez. In February 2022, the company closed a Series A funding round of $6.1M, led by New York-based investment fund, Quaestus Capital Management (QCM), with additional backing from Scottish Enterprise, impact investor SIS Ventures and European ad tech fund First Party Capital, bringing total investment into the ad tech for good platform to $8.2M (£6m) since it was formed in 2016.


Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple Labs Inc., in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts […]

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors pays close attention. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's nearly six-decade outperformance of the major stock indexes, such as his love of cyclical businesses and dividend stocks, it's his opportunistic long-term approach to investing that might be his greatest not-so-secret weapon. With the understanding that every stock market correction and bear market decline throughout history has been a buying opportunity, Buffett uses big pullbacks in the broader market as an excuse to go shopping.

  • Chinese Oil Demand to Rebound as Refiners Rush to Use Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil demand in China, the world’s largest importer, may pick up in the months ahead after Beijing released trade allowances enabling its vast refining industry to ship in more crude and export more fuel.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishi

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion on Chip Factory in New York State

    The semiconductor plant in Clay, N.Y., would be the largest in the U.S., as Washington tries to boost the industry.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBrazil has so mu

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • NioCorp CEO: Automotive Industry Should Not Count on Sufficient Rare Earth Minerals Coming From China

    Automotive and other manufacturers should not count on sufficient supplies of rare earths and other critical minerals coming from China, because China is increasingly consuming its own production for electric vehicles and other technologies that use permanent rare earth magnets, Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) said during an appearance Monday on Fox Business News.

  • Biden Reported to Be Further Restricting Chip Exports to China

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Why the Housing Market’s Troubles Could Hurt Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

    The price of lumber is down some 60% this year, but some less visible components of housing, such as PVC piping, are also being hit.

  • EQT Corp (EQT) Set to Gain From Higher Natural Gas Prices

    Higher natural gas prices are boons for EQT Corp's (EQT) operations, since it is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-

  • Charlotte-based Brightspeed launches new chapter after $7.5B deal with Lumen closes

    Charlotte-based Brightspeed, a broadband and telecommunications provider, announced yesterday it has officially launched operations as a new company. That follows its close on a $7.5 billion deal for acquiring network assets in 20 states from Lumen Technologies’ incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) business.