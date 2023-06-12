With 85% ownership, Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Hywin Holdings' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

Hongwei Han owns 71% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 85% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Hywin Holdings have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Hywin Holdings.

Check out our latest analysis for Hywin Holdings

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hywin Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Hywin Holdings is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hywin Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Hongwei Han with 71% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 13% and 0.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dian Wang and IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. Dian Wang, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Hywin Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Hywin Holdings Ltd. stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$174m, that means they have US$147m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hywin Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hywin Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here