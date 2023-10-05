With 85% ownership of the shares, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in SunOpta implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 11 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 85% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of SunOpta, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SunOpta?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that SunOpta does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SunOpta's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in SunOpta. Brookfield Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Nomura Holdings Inc, Securities & Investment Arm holds about 4.0% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Joseph Ennen is the owner of 1.6% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SunOpta

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in SunOpta Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$15m worth of the US$388m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in SunOpta. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

