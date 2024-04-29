$850 million ‘urban village’ development planned near future Panther Island

A Dallas-based real estate firm will face the first public test of its $850 million west side development next week when the Fort Worth zoning commission evaluates the project.

Larkspur Capital this month applied to rezone 11.46 acres of industrial property near the banks of the Trinity River for high-intensity residential and commercial use. The entire venture would span around 2 million square feet of land a mile north of the West 7th entertainment hub.

Larkspur first unveiled plans for the initiative in December. Its “residential, retail, office, and hospitality development” would spread across roughly 35 acres of land near the northeast intersection of North University Drive and White Settlement Road, including the remains of Fort Worth school district headquarters.

The firm is spearheading the yet unnamed “urban village” with Keystone Group LP, a private equity firm owned by Robert Bass. Developers market the undertaking as a future anchor of Fort Worth’s renewal, capable of accommodating an influx of residents and workers to the city’s center. The site would sit on the western edge of Panther Island.

Much of the project’s land, owned by luxury car dealer Autobahn, would retain its existing industrial designation. (Autobahn Realty Partners is listed as an applicant. The company manages a string of dealerships lining White Settlement Road. It has explored relocating to other parts of the city.