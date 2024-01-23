With 86% institutional ownership, Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Bunzl's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 18 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 86% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bunzl, beginning with the chart below.

LSE:BNZL Ownership Breakdown January 23rd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bunzl?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Bunzl already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bunzl, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

LSE:BNZL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2024

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Bunzl is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 7.5%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.5% and 5.0% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 18 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Bunzl

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Bunzl plc. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own UK£12m of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bunzl. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

