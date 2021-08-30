U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

$ 87.27 bn growth in Fast Food Market |Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-food market has the potential to grow by USD 87.27 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%.

Latest market research report titled Fast Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download a FREE Sample Report in one click!

The report on the fast-food market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing online presence of fast food vendors.

The Fast Food Market is segmented by Product (Non-vegetarian fast food and Vegetarian fast food) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The changing consumer taste preferences & growing demand for fast-casual food will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, factors such as health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods may impede the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Click to get a free sample report!

The fast-food market covers the following areas:

  • Fast Food Market Sizing

  • Fast Food Market Forecast

  • Fast Food Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • American Dairy Queen Corp.

  • Doctors Associates LLC

  • Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • Inspire Brands Inc.

  • McDonald Corp.

  • Papa Johns International Inc.

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • Starbucks Coffee Company

  • The Wendys Co.

  • YUM Brands Inc.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Quick Service Restaurants Market Report -The quick-service restaurants market has the potential to grow by USD 119.20 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%. Download a free sample report now!

Pizza Market Report -The pizza market size is expected to reach a value of USD 42.20 million, at a CAGR of 5.45%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Non-vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • American Dairy Queen Corp.

  • Doctors Associates LLC

  • Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • Inspire Brands Inc.

  • McDonald Corp.

  • Papa Johns International Inc.

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • Starbucks Coffee Company

  • The Wendys Co.

  • YUM Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-87-27-bn-growth-in-fast-food-market-global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model--17000-technavio-reports-301364502.html

SOURCE Technavio

