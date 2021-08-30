$ 87.27 bn growth in Fast Food Market |Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-food market has the potential to grow by USD 87.27 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the fast-food market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing online presence of fast food vendors.
The Fast Food Market is segmented by Product (Non-vegetarian fast food and Vegetarian fast food) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The changing consumer taste preferences & growing demand for fast-casual food will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, factors such as health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods may impede the market growth.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fast-food market covers the following areas:
Fast Food Market Sizing
Fast Food Market Forecast
Fast Food Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
American Dairy Queen Corp.
Doctors Associates LLC
Dominos Pizza Inc.
Inspire Brands Inc.
McDonald Corp.
Papa Johns International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Starbucks Coffee Company
The Wendys Co.
YUM Brands Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Non-vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
