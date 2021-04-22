$ 87.54 Million growth expected in Automotive Alternator Slip Ring Market | Key Vendor Insights, Leading segments | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Alternator Slip Ring Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates the global automotive alternator slip ring market to grow by USD 87.54 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for ICE-based vehicles owing to the low price of crude oil. In addition, the growing popularity of smart alternators will positively influence the growth of the automotive alternator slip ring market.

Request a Free Sample Report

Automotive Alternator Slip Ring Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the passenger cars segment. This can be attributed to the increasing number of electronic systems inside passenger cars. In addition, the growing consumer demand for convenience and safety are compelling automakers to include new electronic features, which is increasing the load on vehicle battery. This, in turn, is necessitating the need to adopt high-output alternators with reliable alternator slip rings to prevent battery power drains. All these factors are fueling the growth of the market in the passenger cars segment during the forecast period.

Automotive Alternator Slip Ring Market: Geography Landscape

63% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2020. Factors such as the growing demand for automobiles and the rising focus on vehicle efficiency are fueling the growth of the automotive alternator slip ring market in APAC. China, Japan, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for automotive alternator slip rings in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Five Automotive Alternator Slip Ring Market Vendors:

Story continues

AS-PL Sp. z o.o.

The company is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of various types of alternators, starters, and components such as alternator parts, ignition system components, bearing and seals, O-rings, brushes, and others. The company offers alternator slip rings such as ASL9001, ASL9002, ASL9006 (BULK), ASL9007, and ASL9008.

Auto Brite International

The company is engaged in manufacturing and distributing slip rings, solenoid parts, and alternator rotors for various brands such as Bosch, Delco, Lucas, Nippon Denso, and others. The company manufactures and offers automotive alternator slip rings such as SR/1001, SR/1002, SR/1003, SR/1004, and SR/1005.

ELECTRAACE

The company manufactures and offers alternator bushes, alternator covers, alternator slip rings, bearing caps, brush boxes, brush holders, gaskets, and others. The company manufactures and offers alternator slip ring for companies such as Bosch, Denso, Nippon Denso, Ford, Hitachi, Motorola, and Valeo.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

The company provides numerous lighting and electronic components to automobile manufacturers and other tier-1 suppliers globally. The company offers alternator slip rings for mounting on the surface of the alternator rotor.

Maniac Electric Motors

The company manufactures and offers alternator repair kits, bearings, brushes, alternator repair plugs, alternator pulleys, starter solenoids, starter kits, alternator voltage regulators, and others. The company offers alternator slip rings for alternators of Ford, Mitsubishi, Denso, and Bosch.

Give your business a head start this fiscal year

Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive IC Market – Global automotive IC market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), semiconductor type (discrete, logic, micro components, analog, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download a Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Solenoid Market – Global automotive solenoid market is segmented by application (engine and control systems, chassis, safety, and security systems, HVAC, body controls, and interiors, and fuel emission control systems) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download a Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Filters Market – Global automotive filters market is segmented by type (air filters, oil filters, and fuel filters) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download a Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Crankshaft Market – Global automotive crankshaft market is segmented by material (forged steel, cast iron/steel, and machined billet) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download a Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Transmission Electronics Market – Global automotive transmission electronics market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download a Free Sample Report

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-alternator-slip-ring-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-87-54-million-growth-expected-in-automotive-alternator-slip-ring-market--key-vendor-insights-leading-segments--technavio-301274464.html

SOURCE Technavio