With 88% ownership, Teladan Group Berhad (KLSE:TELADAN) insiders have a lot at stake

A look at the shareholders of Teladan Group Berhad (KLSE:TELADAN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 88% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Teladan Group Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Teladan Group Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Teladan Group Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Teladan Group Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Teladan Group Berhad. The company's CEO Lay Teo is the largest shareholder with 41% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Siew Teo and Lay Teo, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 11%. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Lay Teo is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Teladan Group Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Teladan Group Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a RM702m stake in this RM802m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Teladan Group Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

